Punjab polls: Golden opportunity to teach Sidhu,Majithia a lesson, says Cheema

punjab assembly election

Published on Jan 27, 2022 10:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday made an appeal to the voters to teach a lesson to both Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Singh Majithia who are taking on each other in the Amritsar East assembly segment.

Calling this a golden opportunity, Cheema said that both leaders have betrayed the people of Punjab. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded former minister Bikram Singh Majithia to take on sitting MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu of the Congress in Amritsar whereas social worker Jeevan Jyot Kaur is the AAP nominee.

Cheema said Sidhu has been a cabinet minister in the Congress government but he has neither developed his constituency nor solved the problems of the people. He said that Sidhu was the BJP MP from Amritsar for about 15 years for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and his wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu was MLA and chief parliamentary secretary during the SAD-BJP government in the state. “They never valued the sentiments of the people of Amritsar and put their own interests first,” he alleged in a statement.

He further alleged that Majithia was also a cabinet minister of Punjab for almost 10 years during the SAD-BJP government but he did not do public service and development and his name figured in a drugs case. “The people of Punjab and voters of Amritsar East constituency have seen the Akali Dal, Congress, BJP, Capt Amarinder Singh, Sidhu and Majithia. None of them delivered as per the the expectations of the people,” he said, making an appeal to people give the AAP a chance.

Thursday, January 27, 2022
