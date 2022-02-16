Punjab polls: PM Modi says Congress failed to keep Kartarpur Sahib with India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday blamed the Congress for not being able to keep Kartarpur Sahib within Indian territory.

Addressing an election rally in Punjab’s Pathankot, Modi said the Congress got three opportunities for getting Kartarpur back from Pakistan, but it could not make use of the opportunities.

Modi, who sought votes in the name of Punjab’s peace, said the state is not safe in the hands of the Congress, a party that raises questions on the Army. "Wherever the BJP comes to power, dynasty politics and the remote control governance system are eliminated. When Pakistan attacked Pathankot, the Congress raised questions over the competence of the Army. They disrespected those martyred in the attack. They are not stopping and are now questioning the Army over the Pulwama attack. Power cannot be handed over them. Punjab is not safe in the hands of Congress," he said.

“Punjabiyat is of utmost importance to us, while the Opposition views Punjab from the lens of 'Siyasat' (politics)...When Captain Sahab (Amarinder Singh) was in the Congress, he would stop them from moving in the wrong direction. Now, he is also not there,” he said.

Modi further said the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are on the same page and playing noora wrestling and said their fight is a mere eyewash.

He said the government will revamp the border belt of Punjab in terms of security, development and infrastructure.

Earlier, Modi began his speech by paying tribute to Sant Ravidas on his birth anniversary and recalled the days when he used to come to Pathankot by train and stayed at the railway station while travelling from Delhi to Jammu.