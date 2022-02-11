Voters have golden chance to save Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that voters have the golden opportunity to save the state from traditional political parties that have been “looting Punjab” for the past 70 years.

With just nine days to go for polling, Mann on Friday campaigned at several places in Amritsar in support of AAP candidates Jaswinder Singh, Baldev Singh, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lali Majithia.

While addressing the public, the Punjab AAP chief appealed to them not to vote for those traditional parties and their leaders who have ruined the state. He said due to unemployment and lack of proper education infrastructure, the youth of Punjab is forced to go abroad. Mann said that the AAP is the only party that can make Punjab prosperous again, and urged to press the button of “jharoo” (broom, AAP’s poll symbol) on February 20.

Mann said that despite being world-famous, Amritsar still lacks basic modern facilities. “The governments of Congress, Akali Dal and BJP have not taken any concrete steps to develop schools, colleges and hospitals in this border constituency. After getting votes, the dynastic local political leaders disappeared from their respective constituencies every time. That is why Attari, Rajasansi, Ajnala and Majithia constituencies are still facing various problems,” said the Sangrur MP.

Mann assured the people that the AAP government would build world-class schools and provide free electricity, water, and monthly allowance to women.