SP declares Asim Raza Khan as its candidate for Rampur assembly seat
Published on Nov 15, 2022 10:56 PM IST
Samajwadi Party on Tuesday declared Asim Raza Khan as its candidate from Rampur assembly seat.
The announcement was made by senior party leader Mohd Azam Khan at party office here.
Raza Khan, considered close to Azam Khan, had contested the parliamentary bypoll as SP candidate but lost to BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi.
The by-election to the assembly seat was necessitated by the disqualification of Azam Khan in a hate speech case.
