IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Assembly Election / Democracy doesn't die with a bang: Rahul Gandhi takes a jab at RSS in poll-bound Tamil Nadu
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited VOC College in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited VOC College in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Democracy doesn't die with a bang: Rahul Gandhi takes a jab at RSS in poll-bound Tamil Nadu

  • Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day tour of Tamil Nadu where assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:33 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday elected institutions and the media in the country have witnessed a ‘systematic attack’ over the last six years and accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of destroying institutional balance.

“Over the last six years, there has been a systematic attack on elected institutions and free press that hold the nation together. Democracy doesn't die with a bang, it dies slowly. The RSS has destroyed the institutional balance,” he said while addressing advocates at VOC College in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi. “There is a full-scale assault against secularism… The RSS and the BJP are leading that assault,” he added.

Gandhi is on a three-day tour of Tamil Nadu where assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6. The Election Commission of India, which announced the schedule of the polls to the 234-member assembly in Tamil Nadu on Friday, also declared that by-polls to the Kanniyakumari parliamentary seat of the southern state will be held on the same date as the assembly elections. The results will be declared on May 2, the poll body said.

Gandhi compared today’s political scenario to India’s struggle for Independence and said that today’s institutions have become untrustworthy and hence the country is alone in its fight today just as it was during the British rule. “We need a judiciary that isn’t penetrated by the RSS,” Gandhi added.

The member of Parliament, who represents Kerala’s Wayanad in the Lok Sabha, said the opposition cannot go after him and then gave the reason. “They can’t touch me because I have been an honest person throughout my political career,” said Gandhi.

Gandhi suggested that judges should not be appointed to different posts after they retire and should go through a “cooling off period”. “We have seen cases of judges giving verdicts in favour of governments. There should be a cooling-off period (after justices’ retirement),” he said.

He vocalised his “full support” for reservation for women in the judiciary and Parliament, adding that Indian men need to see women as their equals. “In every space, Indian men need to view the Indian women with the same lens they view themselves,” Gandhi told his audience.

The Congress leader also talked at length about Electronic Voting Machines, saying there are problems with EVMs and that political parties should be allowed to study them and check them randomly. “Whenever the Congress has said show us EVMs, let us do random checks on machines, we are told you can’t do. I would be comfortable with EVMs if I could see it was open to checking, transparent, accessible to political parties,” he said.

Gandhi also reiterated his previous stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). “We believe the CAA is discriminating. We don’t agree with it and don’t support it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi tamil nadu assembly elections
Close
Makkal Needhi Maiam party President Kamal Haasan addresses during MNM's "Payirchi Pattarai and Therthal Viyuga Aalosanai Kootam, in Chennai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Makkal Needhi Maiam party President Kamal Haasan addresses during MNM's "Payirchi Pattarai and Therthal Viyuga Aalosanai Kootam, in Chennai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Kamal Haasan announces poll plan; talks about alliances, list of candidates

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:32 PM IST
The Election Commission of India announced the schedule to the 234-member assembly in Tamil Nadu on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A motorist rides past the party symbol of All Indian Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ahead of the Tamil Nadu state legislative assembly elections in Chennai on February 26, 2021.(AFP)
A motorist rides past the party symbol of All Indian Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ahead of the Tamil Nadu state legislative assembly elections in Chennai on February 26, 2021.(AFP)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu assembly polls: Dravidian fronts still key contenders for 234 seats

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:54 AM IST
In Tamil Nadu, the balance of power has traditionally see-sawed between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) since 1967. The 2021 elections will again be a direct contest between the two major Dravidian political forces.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chennai: Cricket fans throng to buy online redemption tickets to watch the 2nd test match between India vs England, starting from Feb 13th to 17th at MAC Stadium, in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The Tamil Nadu government has allowed the stadium to be filled to 50% capacity for the second test match. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI02_11_2021_000301B)(PTI)
Chennai: Cricket fans throng to buy online redemption tickets to watch the 2nd test match between India vs England, starting from Feb 13th to 17th at MAC Stadium, in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The Tamil Nadu government has allowed the stadium to be filled to 50% capacity for the second test match. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI02_11_2021_000301B)(PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu Election Date 2021: Voting on April 6, results to be out on May 2

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 Schedule: These will be the first assembly polls in the southern state to be held after the demise of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader J Jayalalithaa, who passed away in December 2016, just months after winning the re-election earlier that year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced on Friday that elections in Tamil Nadu would take place on April 6 and votes would by counted on May 2. (PTI)
Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced on Friday that elections in Tamil Nadu would take place on April 6 and votes would by counted on May 2. (PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu assembly election to be held on April 6; all eyes on DMK, AIADMK

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:29 PM IST
This year’s assembly election will be held without M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa. The former died in 2018 and the latter in 2016, leaving a void in the state politics that historically hovered around charismatic leaders with mass appeal
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. (HT archive)
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. (HT archive)
tamil nadu assembly election

With 9 MPs in TN, Congress asks DMK for 54 seats in assembly polls

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:32 AM IST
With elections due in less than two months, former Kerala chief minister Oomen Chandy and party’s chief of communications Randeep Surjewala held talks with DMK leaders in Chennai. DMK chief Stalin didn’t participate in these talks
READ FULL STORY
Close
DMK chief MK Stalin addresses during a public rally, in Madurai.(ANI Photo)
DMK chief MK Stalin addresses during a public rally, in Madurai.(ANI Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu assembly polls: DMK, Congress fail to reach consensus on seat sharing

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:11 AM IST
A meeting between the two sides took place on Thursday. The Congress expressed its desire to contest over 40 constituencies, but the DMK reportedly offered only 20-25 seats, the people added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Modi said the way the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led Centre worked with the AIADMK in the state was a “classic example of cooperative federalism.”(PTI file photo)
Modi said the way the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led Centre worked with the AIADMK in the state was a “classic example of cooperative federalism.”(PTI file photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

PM Modi launches BJP campaigns in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:31 AM IST
The Prime Minister began his speech with the BJP’s popular slogan in the state — ‘Vetrivel Veeravel’ (victorious spear, courageous spear) — referring to the party’s ‘vetrivel yatra’ (victorious spear march) launched in November 2020 in support of the devotees of local deity Lord Muruga.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac