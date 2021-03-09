DMDK quits AIADMK-BJP alliance after differences over allocation of seats
Actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth-led Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Tuesday quit the AIADMK-BJP alliance after differences over allocation of seats ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls.
The DMDK released a statement announcing that the party is leaving the AIADMK-BJP alliance over the inconclusive seat-sharing discussion even after three rounds of negotiations.
In the past few weeks, the party had been hinting that they are willing to fight the assembly elections on all 234 seats alone if their demands aren’t met. However, the statement did not mention the DMDK’s further course of action.
The DMDK came into the alliance fold for the 2019 parliamentary elections.
Elections for all the assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6. Counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on May 2.
