DMK puts up countdown timer outside party office, date set for TN election results day

Confident of winning the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (DMK) has put up a digital countdown clock in Anna Arivalayam, the party office building in Chennai, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. The clock has been set to May 2, 2021, the date on which counting of votes will be held in Tamil Nadu.

In the picture shared by ANI, the rising sun symbol of the DMK along with the slogan “Stalin is coming, He will give us the dawn” was seen atop the entrance of the building. The slogan has been central to the party’s election campaign, both online and physical rallies.

The DMK, which has been out of power for two terms in the state since 2011, will face-off against arch rival All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the assembly elections that have been scheduled for April 6 in Tamil Nadu. The party is contesting in 173 seats out of the total 234.

Earlier on March 7, 2021, DMK chief MK Stalin addressed a massive gathering of party cadres and supporters in the Tiruchirapalli district where he released his party’s 10-year vision document for Tamil Nadu. Also, on March 12 Stalin announced his party’s candidate list and the next day, released his party’s election manifesto. He has popularly termed the two documents as the two “heroes” of the election.

Expressing confidence of his party's victory in the upcoming elections, Stalin has also promised that he will sresolve all the petitions and complaints that people have given him within 100 days of coming to power. The DMK chief also mentioned that he has received close to 17 lakh petitions from various constituencies and a new department would be set up exclusively to address these complaints.

Stalin is contesting from the Kolathur constituency in Chennai, which he won in the 2011 and 2016 state assembly elections. He also filed his nomination for the seat on March 16.