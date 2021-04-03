‘Expose them, tag me’: Kamal Haasan has a request for the people of Coimbatore South constituency

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan, the actor-turned-politician, is contesting from the Coimbatore South assembly constituency in the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls. With only two days remaining for the election, he has appealed to the voters in the constituency to expose anyone who approaches them for their votes with money or gifts.

“Voters of Coimbatore South, if anyone comes to your house to give money or gifts for your vote, expose them on social media with proof. Tag me also. I will visit your house to salute your honesty,” Haasan tweeted in Tamil on Saturday evening.

The MNM leader has been actively campaigning in the constituency, where he is contesting against the national president of BJP women’s wing, Vanathi Srinivasan, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) working president Mayura Jayakumar, R Doraisamy of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and A Abdul Wakab of the Naam Tamilar party.

Earlier on Saturday, Haasan also reached out to other candidates who are contesting the elections there in an open letter that he shared on Twitter. He called for an honest, transparent and peaceful election in the constituency and also said it would be the victory of the people irrespective of who wins the elections. “We have all come to serve the people. If all candidates could cooperate with the winning candidate, there is no doubt that it will become a big democratic tradition. I want Coimbatore South to be the trendsetter in India towards a new political culture,” Haasan wrote in his letter.

Among his popular poll promises, Haasan has said that an MLA office would be established in all wards within the constituency, an integrated market plaza in the place of the central prison (which would be shifted to a location on the outskirts), subways for pedestrians in major locations and also care homes for older people.

Assembly elections have been scheduled for April 6 in Tamil Nadu and the counting of votes would be done on May 2.