In Tamil Nadu poll manifesto, Congress promises jobs, tax exemption for startups
The Congress party promised employment to the youth and offered tax exemptions for startups and new businesses as it released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Legislation to abolish entry-level medical exam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), a separate law to protect intercaste marriages and prevent hate crime were also among other poll promises made by the Congress, ANI reported. The grand old party also promised to take steps to close liquor shops.
The president of the Tamil Nadu unit of Congress KS Azhagiri said if the party, which is fighting the assembly elections in alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), comes to power it will provide training for government jobs to 500 youths in every district. “We will also provide for tax exemption for startups and new entrepreneurs for at least five years,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
MK Stalin-led DMK released its manifesto for the polls last week in which it promised tons of sops including a reduction in fuel prices and a 75% reservation in jobs for natives. If voted to power, the DMK will urge the Centre to bring education back into the state list and also make Tamil compulsory up to Class 8. The party will provide milk to government school students in the morning and also give free sanitary napkins for school and college students, according to the manifesto.
The tie-up between the DMK, the Congress, the Left, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is up against the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which has the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its ally for the assembly elections. The DMK has allotted 25 assembly seats to Congress while it will be contesting in 170 of the 234 constituencies.
Stalin accused the AIADMK of copying his party’s poll manifesto, which offers several similar sops and welfare schemes. Taking a dig at chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami, the DMK chief said, “They could even announce that an aeroplane and a helicopter will be given to everyone. They can say anything because they know they are not going to win the elections,” according to ANI.
Elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the votes will be counted on May 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Tamil Nadu, NDA attempts a new caste coalition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stalin takes dig at AIADMK, says can promise helicopter for everyone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Which way for Dravidian politics in Tamil Nadu in 2021?
- 2021 elections will be interesting as far as Tamil Nadu’s long-term political landscape is concerned.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key leaders in Tamil Nadu file nomination papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Tamil Nadu, the rise of MK Stalin’s son—Udhaynidhi Stalin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Importance of NEET in Tamil Nadu assembly elections
- NEET was introduced in Tamil Nadu in 2017 before which admissions to medical colleges took place on the basis of marks obtained in state board exams.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top TN leaders, including chief minister, file nominations for assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN polls: State BJP president slams DMK over promise of abolishing NEET
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamal Haasan's car 'attacked' during poll campaign in Tamil Nadu: Party leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijayakanth's DMDK seals deal with Dhinakaran's AMMK for 60 seats in TN polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After getting BJP ticket in Tamil Nadu, Kushboo Sundar questions Congress, DMK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DMK’s MK Stalin promises to act on 17 lakh petitions within 100 days if elected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu assembly election 2021: CPI announces candidates for 6 seats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP releases candidate list, Kushboo to contest from Thousand Lights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly polls, DMK MLA P Saravanan joins BJP in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox