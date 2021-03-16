IND USA
President of the Tamil Nadu unit Congress of KS Azhagiri released the poll manifesto on Tuesday. (ANI Photo )
tamil nadu assembly election

In Tamil Nadu poll manifesto, Congress promises jobs, tax exemption for startups

Elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the votes will be counted on May 2.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:39 PM IST

The Congress party promised employment to the youth and offered tax exemptions for startups and new businesses as it released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Legislation to abolish entry-level medical exam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), a separate law to protect intercaste marriages and prevent hate crime were also among other poll promises made by the Congress, ANI reported. The grand old party also promised to take steps to close liquor shops.

The president of the Tamil Nadu unit of Congress KS Azhagiri said if the party, which is fighting the assembly elections in alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), comes to power it will provide training for government jobs to 500 youths in every district. “We will also provide for tax exemption for startups and new entrepreneurs for at least five years,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

MK Stalin-led DMK released its manifesto for the polls last week in which it promised tons of sops including a reduction in fuel prices and a 75% reservation in jobs for natives. If voted to power, the DMK will urge the Centre to bring education back into the state list and also make Tamil compulsory up to Class 8. The party will provide milk to government school students in the morning and also give free sanitary napkins for school and college students, according to the manifesto.

The tie-up between the DMK, the Congress, the Left, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is up against the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which has the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its ally for the assembly elections. The DMK has allotted 25 assembly seats to Congress while it will be contesting in 170 of the 234 constituencies.

Stalin accused the AIADMK of copying his party’s poll manifesto, which offers several similar sops and welfare schemes. Taking a dig at chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami, the DMK chief said, “They could even announce that an aeroplane and a helicopter will be given to everyone. They can say anything because they know they are not going to win the elections,” according to ANI.

