Stalin takes dig at AIADMK, says can promise helicopter for everyone
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Monday said the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) can promise anything to people because they know they will lose in upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu as he alleged that the ruling party has copied their manifesto.
“The AIADMK election manifesto is a copy of the DMK manifesto... They could even announce that an aeroplane and a helicopter will be given to everyone. They can say anything because they know they are not going to win the elections,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Stalin’s remark came a day after the ruling party, which is seeking a third consecutive term in Tamil Nadu, released its manifesto on Sunday promising free washing machines, offering dual citizenship to Sri Lankan refugees, and pledging free housing to people. The AIADMK, a poll ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state, also said that it would urge the Centre to scrap the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and work to bring education to the state list from the concurrent list of the Constitution.
Similar sops, including citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, bringing education back into the state list, featured in the DMK’s poll manifesto which was released on Saturday. Stalin’s party has also promised to slash fuel prices and bring in legislation to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical colleges across India.
The AIADMK, on the other hand, has offered to provide training to students appearing for competitive exams such as NEET, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC),, and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).
Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) levelled similar allegations against the DMK last week. It accused Stalin’s party of copying many of its poll promises, including those about providing a monthly salary to home-makers, creation of jobs, and other welfare schemes.
While speaking at a rally in Thiruvarur, according to news agency ANI, the DMK chief also trained guns at chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami over the death of former CM J Jayalalithaa. “CM Edappadi Palaniswami is lying to people. He said Karunanidhi and MK Stalin are responsible for Jayalalithaa's death. If you (the CM) claim that we are the reason behind her death, then lodge a case against me and I will face it legally,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.
The remark comes as both the Dravidian parties have promised to fast-track the probe into Jayalalitha's death if voted to power in the coming elections.
The 234-seat Tamil Nadu assembly is set to go to polls on April 6, and results will be announced on May 2.
