Kamal Haasan’s MNM alleges DMK has copied its poll promises
Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Monday accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of copying many of its poll promises, including those about providing a monthly salary to home-makers and creation of jobs. The allegations came a day after DMK chief MK Stalin said that if voted to power in the 2021 assembly elections, his party would give ₹1000 per month to every housewife in the state. It was one of the seven key promises that he made while announcing his party’s vision ahead for the next 10 years.
Also read | DMK finalises seat-sharing deal with seven allies in TN
“I would be pleased if the DMK, which had copied all the highlights of our election manifesto, will also take up our honesty,” Haasan tweeted in Tamil.
The actor-turned-politician also centred his women’s day wishes around the topic. “Our party [MNM], which intends to give government salary to housewives, celebrates womanhood every day,” he said on Twitter.
MNM’s vice president, R Mahendran, also alleged that the DMK had repeated the welfare measures announced earlier in their election manifesto in the poll-bound southern state. “In February 2020, we had presented 'Reimagining Tamil Nadu' with measures for women homemakers. If they (DMK) have proof that this vision was launched before, please educate us. No doubt that it came from us,” news agency ANI quoted Mahendran as saying.
The MNM chief made these promises during his poll campaign in southern Tamil Nadu districts while interacting with the fishing communities in the coastal Thoothukudi district in December last year. He said to a cheering crowd that many people had mocked him for his announcement of salary to housewives but European nations are thinking about experimenting with such an idea.
Assembly elections are scheduled in Tamil Nadu for April 6 and Haasan’s MNM had been projecting itself as an alternate to the two Dravidian majors DMK and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
44 companies given FDI approvals for joint production of defence items
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Sarbananda Sonowal says people of Assam eager to bring back BJP-led govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccination makes Women’s Day special for Vrindavan’s widows
- Vrindavan is home to thousands of widows who have either been abandoned by their families or are just alone in the world.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new taxes levied, Karnataka budget 'people-friendly': Yediyurappa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Chhattisgarh ministers test positive for Covid-19
- Four Chhattisgarh legislators have contracted Covid-19 during the ongoing budget session of the legislative assembly which began on February 22.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women deployed aboard Indian Navy warships after almost 25 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Proportion of men donating organs improved in past 2 decades in India: Data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamal Haasan’s MNM alleges DMK has copied its poll promises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five pillars to mark India@75 celebration: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From ‘ITSSO’ to ‘NDSO,’ govt lists steps to enhance women’s security
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: International Men's Day should be celebrated, says BJP MP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai cyber cops arrest man for morphing BJP leader's photo, sending lewd texts
- On March 2, the BJP leader had complained that a person was sending her lewd messages after she took a firm stand on death by suicide of a young woman from Pune, blaming a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) minister for her death.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘International Men’s Day should also be celebrated’: BJP’s Sonal Mansingh
- As her demand evoked laughter among the members of the house, she said people anyway talk about equality. Notably, International Men’s Day is celebrated on November 19 around the world.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to travel to Bangladesh on March 26, his first visit abroad in 15 months
- PM Modi will travel to Dhaka to join celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence in 1971
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi lists 5 pillars for celebrating India's 75 years of Independence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox