Tamil Nadu assembly elections: Kamal Haasan leads in Coimbatore South

Actor Kamal Haasan, who is making his electoral debut from Coimbatore South, is leading in the constituency in the early stages of the counting. As per the Election Commission website, Haasan is ahead with 7,074 votes followed by Congress’s Mayura Jayakumar (6,540) and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vanathi Srinivasan (4,597).

Coimbatore South is the only seat where Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), which the actor floated ahead of the assembly elections, was leading.

Haasan chose Coimbatore South, an urban constituency and a hub of commercial activities, even as he was expected to contest from Chennai.

The MNA is believed to have a better organisational structure in the constituency. Haasan’s aide and MNM vice-president R Mahendran came third in the 2019 parliamentary elections as he contested from Coimbatore. The party got 16% votes in the Coimbatore Couth segment.

The opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is leading in 118 seats, the halfway mark for the 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is leading in 80.