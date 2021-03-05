IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Assembly Election / Tamil Nadu assembly polls: DMK allots 6 seats to VCK
DMK president MK Stalin and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan sealed a seat-sharing agreement for the assembly election at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on Thursday. (ANI)
DMK president MK Stalin and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan sealed a seat-sharing agreement for the assembly election at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on Thursday. (ANI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu assembly polls: DMK allots 6 seats to VCK

As expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala’s statement that she will “step away from politics” is expected to strengthen the party, Opposition parties in the DMK-led alliance want to put up a solidified fight
READ FULL STORY
By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:06 AM IST

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga (DMK) allotted six seats to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), formerly known as the Dalit Panthers of India, on Thursday for the upcoming assembly elections on April 6.

“We had asked for 10 constituencies, because in 2011, we had contested in 10 seats in the DMK alliance, but they (DMK) were ready to give us only four. Now we have compromised with six seats,” said a VCK leader requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala’s statement that she will “step away from politics” on Wednesday night is expected to strengthen the AIADMK which is in alliance with the BJP; therefore, the Opposition parties in the DMK-led alliance want to put up a solidified fight.

Also Read | Restrain Rahul Gandhi from campaigning in Tamil Nadu: BJP plea to ECI

After inking the deal, VCK leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan told reporters that they compromised with the DMK given the political situation in the state. “Though there was dissatisfaction within our party high command over the allocation of seats, we considered the current and future politics of the state and decided it’s important to continue in the DMK-led alliance,” said Thirumavalavan. “We have to drive away Santhana (a term for Hindu movements) forces from the state… This election, the BJP is targeting Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the absence of (late) J Jayalalithaa and Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi).”

He added that the secular forces in the state shouldn’t let them come to power.

In the 2016 assembly elections, VCK contested as part of a third front along with other parties including Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Left parties but didn’t win a seat. They joined hands with the DMK in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and were allotted two seats:Thirumavalavan and D Ravikumar were elected.

DMK president MK Stalin has so far come to an agreement with two of its minority allies by allotting three seats to the Indian Union Muslim League and two to the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi. However, it is at an impasse with its main and long-standing ally Congress after two rounds of seat-sharing talks. The Congress had desired more than 40 constituencies while the DMK’s initial offer was 18, which has now increased to 24, said leaders from both parties requesting anonymity. The Congress said that the “ball is in the DMK’s court” and that they want a deal that is, “fair, respectable, and equitable”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
DMK is looking to come back to power after being the opposition for 10 years.. (HT archive)
DMK is looking to come back to power after being the opposition for 10 years.. (HT archive)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu polls: DMK seals poll pact with VCK, talks with Congress still on

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:33 PM IST
  • The VCK sought 10 seats initially, but the party accepted the deal to drive out 'Sanathana forces' from Tamil Nadu, said Thol Thirumavalavan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Everyone should unite and work together for upcoming polls," CM Palaniswami said.(ANI)
“Everyone should unite and work together for upcoming polls," CM Palaniswami said.(ANI)
india news

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami calls for party workers to work towards AIADMK govt

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:06 PM IST
"We should make sure the AIADMK comes back to power. Even after 10 years, people of Tamil Nadu are with the AIADMK,” the chief minister said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying floral tribute to the portrait of former Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa and late M. G. Ramachandran at an event in Chennai on February 14(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying floral tribute to the portrait of former Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa and late M. G. Ramachandran at an event in Chennai on February 14(ANI)
tamil nadu assembly election

BJP uses MGR, Kamaraj in Tamil Nadu poll campaign, irks rivals

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:56 AM IST
  • The BJP use of ideological opponent Kamaraj is seen as an outreach towards a cross-section of voters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MK Stalin's DMK isn't willing to part with more than 24 seats for its ally Congress.(PTI)
MK Stalin's DMK isn't willing to part with more than 24 seats for its ally Congress.(PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Congress-DMK seat-sharing talks in Tamil Nadu hit impasse

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:05 PM IST
  • The Congress which won 8 seats out of the 41 it contested in the last assembly election wants at least 30 seats this time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
VK Sasikala. (File photo)
VK Sasikala. (File photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

VK Sasikala quits politics, says ‘will pray Amma govt is formed in Tamil Nadu’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Tamil Nadu goes to polls in single-phase on April 2 and the results will be announced on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sasikala, whom the AIADMK expelled in 2017 continues to identify herself as the party’s general secretary.(PTI file photo)
Sasikala, whom the AIADMK expelled in 2017 continues to identify herself as the party’s general secretary.(PTI file photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu CM discuss Sasikala’s possible return

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:24 AM IST
Elections to the Tamil Nadu assembly are scheduled on April 6. Responding to the BJP’s suggestion that Sasikala and Dinakaran be inducted in the AIADMK, a senior BJP leader who accompanied Shah to the meetings, he said, “it is our political strategy. We discussed it among many other things at the meeting.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Gandhi was seen doing push-ups with a Class 10 student.(Videograb )
Rahul Gandhi was seen doing push-ups with a Class 10 student.(Videograb )
tamil nadu assembly election

Can you do push-up with 1 hand, Rahul Gandhi asks TN students. Then a demo

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:38 PM IST
"Can you do push-ups. Let's try 15?" he is asked by Merolin Shenigha, a class 10 student. Rahul obliges and then raises the bar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan during party's Vetrivel Yatra. (File photo)
Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan during party's Vetrivel Yatra. (File photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Seat-sharing talks with AIADMK not 'dragging', says Tamil Nadu BJP chief

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:43 PM IST
State BJP President L Murugan refused to divulge how many seats the party has sought from AIADMK and said a clarity on seat allocation might emerge in a day or two.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with children in Kanyakumari on Monday.(PTI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with children in Kanyakumari on Monday.(PTI Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Rahul Gandhi attacks Palaniswami, talks about 'kind of leader' who can be CM

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu, where Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6. He attacked CM K Palaniswami saying he bows to PM Modi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pitching for the AIADMK-led NDA alliance, Shah targeted the DMK-Congress alliance for its dynastic politics and corruption.(ANI Photo)
Pitching for the AIADMK-led NDA alliance, Shah targeted the DMK-Congress alliance for its dynastic politics and corruption.(ANI Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Amit Shah hits out at Congress, DMK over dynastic politics

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:31 AM IST
Shah apologised to the crowd that he could not deliver his address in Tamil, although it “would have been nice” if he could do so. “First of all I want to say sorry that I am unable to talk in one of the oldest languages in the country, the sweet one,” Shah said at the Villupuram public meeting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The former Congress president is touring poll-bound Tamil Nadu as part of the second leg of his campaign for the April 6 assembly polls.(PTI)
The former Congress president is touring poll-bound Tamil Nadu as part of the second leg of his campaign for the April 6 assembly polls.(PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

BJP using education to divide country: Rahul Gandhi

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:29 AM IST
During an interaction with college professors, Educators Meet, at the St Xavier College in Tirunelveli district, Gandhi said he counted on the people’s support to defeat the BJP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the southern state ahead of its Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi earlier interacted with the professors at St Xavier’s College in Tirunelveli.(ANI)
In the southern state ahead of its Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi earlier interacted with the professors at St Xavier’s College in Tirunelveli.(ANI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Rahul Gandhi invokes K Kamaraj, talks about the kind of leader Tamil Nadu wants

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:46 PM IST
"Economists had said that mid-day meals would be a bad idea, but Kamaraj ji listened to the people and brought in the scheme. Tamil Nadu showed direction to India as the scheme was later introduced across the country. That's the kind of leader we want," he said while addressing a rally in Tenkasi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he counted on the people's support to defeat the BJP.(ANI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he counted on the people's support to defeat the BJP.(ANI Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Rahul Gandhi dubs PM Modi a 'formidable enemy,' vows to defeat him

Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, Tirunelveli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:11 PM IST
During an interaction titled 'Educators Meet' at the St Xavier College here, Gandhi, touring southern Tamil Nadu for the second day as part of his second leg of campaign for the April 6 assembly polls, also said he counted on the people's support to defeat the BJP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nine companies have been deployed in Madurai and its adjoining areas following the announcement of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.(ANI/ Representative photo)
Nine companies have been deployed in Madurai and its adjoining areas following the announcement of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.(ANI/ Representative photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu: First BSF contingent arrives in Madurai ahead of polls

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:43 PM IST
The BSF personnel were taken for a Covid-19 test immediately after they arrived at the Madurai Railway Station from Assam. They were later sent in different groups to Tenkasi, Tuticorin and Nagercoil districts for election security.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We scaled down our demand for the seats since the government fulfilled our demand for the Vanniyar reservation,” PMK leader and former Union minister Anbumani Ramadoss said.(Virendra Singh Gosain/HT File Photo)
“We scaled down our demand for the seats since the government fulfilled our demand for the Vanniyar reservation,” PMK leader and former Union minister Anbumani Ramadoss said.(Virendra Singh Gosain/HT File Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

AIADMK seals poll deal with ally PMK, allots 23 of 234 seats

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:41 AM IST
A day after the election commission announced dates for poll-bound states, the AIADMK-led NDA alliance began seat-sharing talks on Saturday morning, first with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and later with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP