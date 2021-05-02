TN assembly polls: DMK chief MK Stalin thanks people for mandate allowing his party to rule for 6th time

MK Stalin, leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, on Sunday thanked the people of Tamil Nadu following his party’s successful performance in the state assembly election. He conveyed his “heartfelt thanks” to the people for mandating his party to form the government in the state for the sixth time.

In a tweet in Tamil, the DMK supremo said, “Thanks to the people who have thrown away the slanders with their votes. I see this as the recognition for 50 years of efforts. I will work for you. I also thank the party cadre and alliance partners. Tamil Nadu will win.” He also assured the people that he will always work for the people and that his government would be one that would be run by all the people.

Stalin also thanked the political leaders across the country and other people who have been congratulating him for the DMK’s performance in the elections.

His message to the people came as the party won two seats and was leading in 124 seats out of the total 234 seats in the state, data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) as of 7pm on Sunday showed.

The DMK contested the election against arch-rival All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which has been in power for the past 10 years. Stalin consolidated his power within the party after the demise of his father veteran leader M Karunanidhi in 2018. Many exit polls have predicted Stalin and his party to be the favourites to win the people’s vote of confidence. In line with such predictions, the DMK claimed the lead in many assembly constituencies in the state.

Many of the alliance partners of the DMK were also found leading in their constituencies. As of 7pm, the ECI data showed that the Congress was leading in 16 out of the 25 seats it contested. Among other partners, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) was leading in 3 seats, while the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) were ahead in 2 seats each, the ECI data also showed.

Meanwhile, leaders across the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and many state chief ministers, conveyed their wishes to Stalin and his party for the performance in the elections.

Voting for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu took place on April 6 in a single phase for the 234 seats in the state.