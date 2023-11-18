Congress and BRS are 'anti-backward class' parties: Amit Shah in Telangana

Telangana elections: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of being 'anti-backwards class' parties and asserted that only the BJP can do good for the Backward Class, PTI reported. Union Home Minister Amit Shah being received by Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G. Kishan Reddy upon his arrival at Shamshabad airport, near Hyderabad on November 18.(PTI)

Addressing a poll rally in Telangana's Gadwal, Shah promised to abolish religion-based reservation, and increase the quota of Other Backward Class (OBCs) and Scheduled Tribe (STs) in the state if the BJP wins the election.

“Modi ji has announced that the next CM of Telangana would be from a backward class," Shah said. “The BJP promises to provide you with the first chief minister belonging to a backward class.”

The home minister also accused that the Telangana government, led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was allotted ₹3,300 crore for the development of the backward classes, but they only utilised ₹77 crore. “It's an act of deceit!” Shah added.

He also alleged that Rao's government has “set a world record” in making false promises.

“It is about time that we give the BRS, VRS! (Voluntary Retirement Scheme),” Shah said. “The KCR government has set a world record in making false promises!”

The home minister targeted the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), along with the Congress and BRS, according to ANI.

“AIMIM, BRS and Congress are the 2G, 3G and 4G parties. 2G stands for KCR and KTR, running the government for two generations,” Shah said. "AIMIM is a 3G party as it has been ruled by Asaduddin Owaisi three times. Congress is the 4G party. First, it was Jawaharlal Nehru then Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and now Rahul Gandhi."

Elections in Telangana are scheduled for November 30, the last in the crucial clutch of assembly polls across five states, with results to be declared on December 3.

