UP polls: Samajwadi Party's new list confirms Akhilesh from Karhal; jailed Azam Khan in fray

Askhilesh Yadav, who had earlier said he would have to seek permission of the people of Azampur to join the Assembly poll battle, was officially declared the SP’s candidate from Karhal in Mainpuri.
File photo of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 08:44 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday released its first list of 159 candidates for the upcoming Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. Among the key faces named in the list are party president Akhilesh Yadav and jailed party MP Azam Khan.

Yadav, who had earlier said he would have to seek permission of the people of Azampur from where he is a parliamentarian to join the Assembly poll battle, was officially declared the SP’s candidate from Karhal in Mainpuri. 

Two days ago, SP national general secretary Ramgopal Yadav had made an announcement in this regard.

Full coverage: Assembly election 2022

"I am making a formal official announcement now. Our national president Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Karhal assembly constituency in Mainpuri, and he will win with a massive mandate," Ramgopal had said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, Khan, lodged in Sitapur Jail since February 2020, has moved the Supreme Court seeking an interim bail to campaign in the high-stakes assembly election. Khan has been fielded from home turf of Rampur.

His son, Abdullah Azam Khan, who is out on bail after spending 23 months in jail, is also in fray for the upcoming seven-phased election Suar constituency.

