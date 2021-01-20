IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Us Presidential / '...And if you still disagree': Joe Biden's message of democracy for detractors
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States as his wife Jill Biden holds a bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States as his wife Jill Biden holds a bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
us presidential

'...And if you still disagree': Joe Biden's message of democracy for detractors

Let's start afresh, show respect to one another, Biden appeals to America.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:55 AM IST

"This is America's day, democracy's day," the 46th President of the United States said beginning his address, minutes after his swearing-in at the US Capitol which witnessed unprecedented violence just a few days ago. But Biden's speech was all about hopes, dreams, rebuilding the country ensuring racial justice.

"Today we celebrate a triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause. The cause of democracy. We have learnt again that democracy is precious, democracy is fragile. But democracy has prevailed. People's will has been heeded and answered," Biden said to rousing applause.

"So now on this hallowed ground, where just a few days ago, violence sought to shake the Capitol’s very foundation. We come together as one nation, under God, indivisible, to carry out the peaceful transfer of power as we have for more than two centuries," he said.

Watch Joe Biden's inauguration speech after taking oath as 46th US President


Inauguration day: PM Modi, other Indian leaders wish Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

"Few people in our nation’s history have been more challenged or found the time more challenging or difficult than the time we’re in now. Once in a century virus that silently stalks the country. It’s taken as many lives in one year as America lost in all of World War II," he said.


For a moment, Biden became emotional as he mentioned Lincoln and the Emancipation Proclamation. "In another January, on New Year’s Day 1863, Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. When he put pen to paper, the president said, and I quote, “if my name ever goes down into history it will be for this act, and my whole soul is in it.” My whole soul is in it. Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this. Bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation. And I ask every American to join me in this cause," he said.

'A foolish fantasy'

If there is one recurring element in his speech, it is unity that he emphasised again and again. "Speaking of unity can sound to some like a foolish fantasy these days. I know the forces that divide us are deep and they are real. But I also know they are not new. Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we all are created equal and the harsh, ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, demonization have long torn us apart," he said.

'America has to be better than this'

"America has to be better than this. And I believe America is so much better than this. Just look around. Here we stand in the shadow of the Capitol dome as was mentioned earlier, completed amid the Civil War, when union itself was literally hanging in the balance. Yet we endured. We prevailed. Here we stand looking out on the Great Mall where Dr King spoke of his dream. Here we stand where 108 years ago, at another inaugural, thousands of protesters tried to block brave women marching for the right to vote. And today we mark the swearing-in of the first woman in history elected to national office, Vice President Kamala Harris. Don’t tell me things can’t change," he said.

What unifies America?

"Many centuries ago, St. Augustine, a saint in my church, wrote that a people was a multitude defined by the common objects of their love. Defined by the common objects of their love. What are the common objects we as Americans love? That define us as Americans? I think we know. Opportunity. Security. Liberty. Dignity. Respect. Honour. And, yes, the truth," he said.

'Hear me out'

Biden also had a message for those who didn't support him. "Hear me out. take a measure of me and my heart. And if you still disagree, well that's democracy. The right to dissent peaceably within the guardrails of our republic is perhaps our nation’s greatest strength. Yet hear me clearly, disagreement must not lead to disunion. And I pledge this to you, I will be a president for all Americans. All Americans..... I am a President for all Americans, including those who didn't support me," he said.

"Don't turn inward, don't destroy those who don't look like you, or those who don't worship the same god or those who don't get news from where you do. ..We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue. Rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts. If we show a little tolerance and humility, and if we’re willing to stand in the other person’s shoes, as my mom would say, just for a moment stand in their shoes. Because here’s this thing about life: There’s no accounting for what fate will deal you. Some days, when you need a hand, there are other days when we’re called to lend a hand.," Biden said.

The first address of the 46th President of the United States was not devoid of diplomatic messages as well. "We all understand the world is watching us today. The world is watching America. We want to say America has been tested and emerged stronger. We will repair alliances. Not to meet yesterday’s challenges, but today’s and tomorrow’s challenges. And we’ll lead not merely by the example of our power but by the power of our example. We’ll be a strong and trusted partner for peace, progress and security. Look, you all know we’ve been through so much in this nation," Biden said and then urged everyone to join him in a silent prayer for all those who lost their lives in the pandemic.

In his prayer, Biden mentioned all the challenges the country is facing today like a pandemic, racial injustices political extremism and domestic terror. But what marks the situation more critical is that all these challenges have been hurled upon the country all at once. But America will emerge triumphant, Joe Biden said.

"My fellow Americans, I close today where I began, with the sacred oath before God and all of you: I give you my word. I will always level with you. I will defend the Constitution. I’ll defend our democracy. I’ll defend America. And I’ll give all, all of you, keep everything I do in your service, thinking not of power but of possibilities. Not of personal interest but the public good," he concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden united states
app
Close
e-paper
President Joe Biden looks up as he signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP)
President Joe Biden looks up as he signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP)
us presidential

US Prez Joe Biden says Donald Trump wrote him 'very generous letter'

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:57 AM IST
It was unclear until Wednesday whether Trump would maintain the tradition of outgoing presidents leaving notes for their successors, after he opted to skip Biden's inauguration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jill Biden waves next to Ashley and Hunter Biden after her husband Joe was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States during the inauguration on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, US.(Reuters)
Jill Biden waves next to Ashley and Hunter Biden after her husband Joe was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States during the inauguration on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, US.(Reuters)
us presidential

Jill Biden: Profile of academic who will be the next US first lady

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Mrs Biden previously held the title of 'Second Lady' while her husband served as vice-president from 2009 to 2017. Her work during this period included promoting community colleges, advocating for military families and raising awareness about breast cancer prevention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States as his wife Jill Biden holds a bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States as his wife Jill Biden holds a bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
us presidential

'...And if you still disagree': Joe Biden's message of democracy for detractors

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Let's start afresh, show respect to one another, Biden appeals to America.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of the US Supreme Court (AFP)
File photo of the US Supreme Court (AFP)
us presidential

Bomb threat at US Supreme Court ahead of Biden inaugural

AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:52 PM IST
"The court received a bomb threat, the building and grounds were checked out, and the building is not being evacuated," said high court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump left the White House to travel to their Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden.(AFP)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump left the White House to travel to their Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden.(AFP)
us presidential

Joe Biden plans sweeping executive orders to unwind Trump legacy on Day 1

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:15 PM IST
President-elect Joe Biden plans to begin immediately unwinding President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration, climate and other issues on Wednesday with at least 15 executive actions, including moves to reverse U.S. withdrawals from the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organisation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vinay, the middle of the three sons of Narayana Reddy and Vijaya Reddy, went to Miami University and attended the Ohio State University College of Law. (Photo: buildbackbetter.gov)
Vinay, the middle of the three sons of Narayana Reddy and Vijaya Reddy, went to Miami University and attended the Ohio State University College of Law. (Photo: buildbackbetter.gov)
us presidential

Who is Joe Biden's speechwriter Vinay Reddy? 5 things to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:31 PM IST
Vinay's father Narayana Reddy migrated to the US in 1970 after completing MBBS from Hyderabad
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Donald Trump salutes as he boards Marine One with First Lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.(AP)
President Donald Trump salutes as he boards Marine One with First Lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.(AP)
us presidential

Politics? Golf? Media? What’s next for Donald Trump

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Before the Capitol riot, it looked like Trump would remain the apple of the eye of the Republican Party or at least a kingmaker in the GOP. But January 6 changed all of that for him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump(Reuters)
US President Donald Trump(Reuters)
us presidential

Ahead of inauguration, traditions Trump is breaking

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Trump has refused to attend Biden and Harris’ inauguration ceremony which is customary for all living former presidents to attend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris salute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery.(AP)
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris salute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery.(AP)
us presidential

LIVE | Joe Biden says Donald Trump wrote him 'very generous letter'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Kunal Gaurav
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:56 AM IST
Joe Biden took the oath of office to become the 46th president of the United States. He takes charge in a deeply divided nation, inheriting a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors.
READ FULL STORY
View of the US Capitol as the sun sets ahead of the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Washington, DC.(AP)
View of the US Capitol as the sun sets ahead of the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Washington, DC.(AP)
us presidential

How inauguration day 2021 will be the most unique in American history

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Around 25,000 members of the National Guard will be present in Washington DC for the event, with the Pentagon having vetted members for any ties to far-right extremists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, US on January 19, 2021(Reuters Photo )
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, US on January 19, 2021(Reuters Photo )
us presidential

'She did all on her own’, says US vice president-elect Kamala Harris’s uncle

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Kamala Harris took to Twitter to say that she and president-elect Joe Biden will work to unify the country, tackle the challenges, and renew the promise of America
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris at the Lincoln Memorial at the National Mall in Washington.(@KamalaHarris/Twitter Photo )
Kamala Harris at the Lincoln Memorial at the National Mall in Washington.(@KamalaHarris/Twitter Photo )
us presidential

‘American people united in spirit’: Kamala Harris ahead of inauguration

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Sonya Sotomayor respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The security in the capital has been beefed up amid a high level of security concerns following the January 6 Capitol riots.(REUTERS)
The security in the capital has been beefed up amid a high level of security concerns following the January 6 Capitol riots.(REUTERS)
us presidential

78-yr-old Joe Biden will be oldest US president to take oath

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Joe Biden's inauguration is taking place under the shadow of the unprecedented health crisis and protests in the US.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vice President Mike Pence .(AP)
Vice President Mike Pence .(AP)
us presidential

Mike Pence expected to skip Trump's departure ceremony: Report

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:41 AM IST
It would be difficult for Pence to be at Joint Base Andrews for Trump's sendoff and attend President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural, as the outgoing vice president is expected to do, they said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump.(AP)
US President Donald Trump.(AP)
us presidential

'We must unify around our shared values': Trump in farewell message

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:06 AM IST
Trump, in a pre-recorded video message released by the White House on Tuesday, said, to serve as the President has been an honour beyond description. “Thank you for this extraordinary privilege. And that’s what it is -- a great privilege and a great honour,” he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP