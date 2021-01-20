IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Us Presidential / Jill Biden: Profile of academic who will be the next US first lady
Jill Biden waves next to Ashley and Hunter Biden after her husband Joe was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States during the inauguration on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, US.(Reuters)
Jill Biden waves next to Ashley and Hunter Biden after her husband Joe was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States during the inauguration on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, US.(Reuters)
us presidential

Jill Biden: Profile of academic who will be the next US first lady

Mrs Biden previously held the title of 'Second Lady' while her husband served as vice-president from 2009 to 2017. Her work during this period included promoting community colleges, advocating for military families and raising awareness about breast cancer prevention.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:59 PM IST

In an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal, writer-editor Joseph Epstein urged incoming First Lady Jill Biden to stop using the ‘Dr’ title with her name. Epstein opened his piece by addressing Biden as: “Madame First Lady — Mrs Biden — Jill — kiddo”. The piece led to massive outrage on social media with some calling it sexist and misogynistic. But it served as a reminder for Jill Biden: of the difficult position that she and women in politics find themselves in.

Early life

Jill Jacobs was born in June 1951 in New Jersey and grew up in the Philadelphia suburb of Willow Grove. Prior to marrying Joe Biden, she was married to former college football player Bill Stevenson. Jill was introduced to Joe through his brother three years after he lost his first wife and his one-year-old daughter in a car accident in 1972. At that time, Joe Biden was a senator, while she was still in college. The couple married in New York city in 1977 and have a daughter together, Ashley who was born in 1981.

Teaching career

Jill spent decades working as a teacher. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree and has two master's degrees, and a doctorate of education from the University of Delaware. She has taught at a community college, at a public high school and at a psychiatric hospital for adolescents. Even while her husband served as vice-president in the Obama administration, Mrs Biden was professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College which made her the first Second Lady to hold a paying job during her husband’s tenure. She plans to do the same for the next four years as well.

Years as 'Second Lady'

Mrs Biden previously held the title of 'Second Lady' while her husband served as vice-president from 2009 to 2017. Her work during this period included promoting community colleges, advocating for military families and raising awareness about breast cancer prevention. She also launched the joining forces initiative with First Lady Michelle Obama which was aimed at helping military veterans and their families’ access education programmes and employment opportunities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden jill biden
app
Close
e-paper
U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner(REUTERS)
us presidential

Prez Joe Biden looks to galvanize Covid fight, vaccinations as he takes office

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:51 AM IST
Joe Biden's first moves are intended to mark a sharp change from the Trump administration's Covid-19 pandemic response.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vice President Kamala Harris, center, followed by her husband Doug Emhoff, left, leaves the Senate chamber after swearing in.(AP Photo )
Vice President Kamala Harris, center, followed by her husband Doug Emhoff, left, leaves the Senate chamber after swearing in.(AP Photo )
us presidential

Kamala Harris' ancestral village rejoices with fervour as 'she scripts history'

ANI, Thulasendrapuram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:41 AM IST
People in Thulasendrapuram village, the native village of Harris' mother, were seen applauding and hooting while Harris was taking an oath to the office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden looks up as he signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP)
President Joe Biden looks up as he signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP)
us presidential

US Prez Joe Biden says Donald Trump wrote him 'very generous letter'

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:57 AM IST
It was unclear until Wednesday whether Trump would maintain the tradition of outgoing presidents leaving notes for their successors, after he opted to skip Biden's inauguration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jill Biden waves next to Ashley and Hunter Biden after her husband Joe was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States during the inauguration on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, US.(Reuters)
Jill Biden waves next to Ashley and Hunter Biden after her husband Joe was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States during the inauguration on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, US.(Reuters)
us presidential

Jill Biden: Profile of academic who will be the next US first lady

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Mrs Biden previously held the title of 'Second Lady' while her husband served as vice-president from 2009 to 2017. Her work during this period included promoting community colleges, advocating for military families and raising awareness about breast cancer prevention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States as his wife Jill Biden holds a bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States as his wife Jill Biden holds a bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
us presidential

'...And if you still disagree': Joe Biden's message of democracy for detractors

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Let's start afresh, show respect to one another, Biden appeals to America.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of the US Supreme Court (AFP)
File photo of the US Supreme Court (AFP)
us presidential

Bomb threat at US Supreme Court ahead of Biden inaugural

AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:52 PM IST
"The court received a bomb threat, the building and grounds were checked out, and the building is not being evacuated," said high court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump left the White House to travel to their Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden.(AFP)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump left the White House to travel to their Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden.(AFP)
us presidential

Joe Biden plans sweeping executive orders to unwind Trump legacy on Day 1

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:15 PM IST
President-elect Joe Biden plans to begin immediately unwinding President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration, climate and other issues on Wednesday with at least 15 executive actions, including moves to reverse U.S. withdrawals from the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organisation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris will be the first woman, first African-American and first Asian-American Vice-President of the US.(Instagram)
Kamala Harris will be the first woman, first African-American and first Asian-American Vice-President of the US.(Instagram)
us presidential

5 things to know about Kamala Harris' political career

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:23 PM IST
Kamala Harris will be taking oath as the Vice-President of the United States on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vinay, the middle of the three sons of Narayana Reddy and Vijaya Reddy, went to Miami University and attended the Ohio State University College of Law. (Photo: buildbackbetter.gov)
Vinay, the middle of the three sons of Narayana Reddy and Vijaya Reddy, went to Miami University and attended the Ohio State University College of Law. (Photo: buildbackbetter.gov)
us presidential

Who is Joe Biden's speechwriter Vinay Reddy? 5 things to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:31 PM IST
Vinay's father Narayana Reddy migrated to the US in 1970 after completing MBBS from Hyderabad
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Donald Trump salutes as he boards Marine One with First Lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.(AP)
President Donald Trump salutes as he boards Marine One with First Lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.(AP)
us presidential

Politics? Golf? Media? What’s next for Donald Trump

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Before the Capitol riot, it looked like Trump would remain the apple of the eye of the Republican Party or at least a kingmaker in the GOP. But January 6 changed all of that for him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump(Reuters)
US President Donald Trump(Reuters)
us presidential

Ahead of inauguration, traditions Trump is breaking

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Trump has refused to attend Biden and Harris’ inauguration ceremony which is customary for all living former presidents to attend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris salute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery.(AP)
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris salute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery.(AP)
us presidential

LIVE | US Senate approves Haines as Director of National Intelligence

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Kunal Gaurav
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:45 AM IST
Joe Biden took the oath of office to become the 46th president of the United States. He takes charge in a deeply divided nation, inheriting a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors.
READ FULL STORY
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, US on January 19, 2021(Reuters Photo )
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, US on January 19, 2021(Reuters Photo )
us presidential

'She did all on her own’, says US vice president-elect Kamala Harris’s uncle

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Kamala Harris took to Twitter to say that she and president-elect Joe Biden will work to unify the country, tackle the challenges, and renew the promise of America
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris at the Lincoln Memorial at the National Mall in Washington.(@KamalaHarris/Twitter Photo )
Kamala Harris at the Lincoln Memorial at the National Mall in Washington.(@KamalaHarris/Twitter Photo )
us presidential

‘American people united in spirit’: Kamala Harris ahead of inauguration

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Sonya Sotomayor respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The security in the capital has been beefed up amid a high level of security concerns following the January 6 Capitol riots.(REUTERS)
The security in the capital has been beefed up amid a high level of security concerns following the January 6 Capitol riots.(REUTERS)
us presidential

78-yr-old Joe Biden will be oldest US president to take oath

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Joe Biden's inauguration is taking place under the shadow of the unprecedented health crisis and protests in the US.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP