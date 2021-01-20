Who is Joe Biden's speechwriter Vinay Reddy? 5 things to know

Several Indian-Americans will find a place in the administration of Joe Biden, including Vinay Reddy, who has been chosen as the director of speechwriting. In fact, Biden's inaugural speech, a forward-looking vision for his presidency, has been written by Vinay.

His official bio on the website of Build Back Better says: "Vinay Reddy serves as a speechwriter on the Biden-Harris Transition and served as Senior Advisor and Speechwriter for the Biden-Harris Campaign. He previously served as chief speechwriter to Vice President Biden in the second term of the Obama-Biden White House, after which, he worked as Vice President of Strategic Communications at the National Basketball Association. During the Obama-Biden Administration, he also served as senior speechwriter at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services, deputy speechwriter for the Obama-Biden reelection campaign, and speechwriter for his home state Senator, Sherrod Brown of Ohio...."

Here is all you need to know about Vinay Reddy:

1. Vinay Reddy was born and raised in Ohio, while his family hails from Telangana's Pothireddypeta village in Karimnagar. At present, Vinay lives in New York, with wife and two daughters.

2. He was Biden's speechwriter during his second term as the vice president of the US from 2013 to 2017.

3. Vinay's father Narayana Reddy migrated to the US in 1970 after completing MBBS from Hyderabad. His schooling was in Karimnagar.

4. Vinay Reddy's grandfather Thirupathi Reddy was the village head.

5. Vinay, the middle of the three sons of Narayana Reddy and Vijaya Reddy, went to Miami University and attended the Ohio State University College of Law.

The Reddy family still owns acres of land in the village and visit the village at regular intervals. In February 2020, Narayana Reddy has visited the village.

(With agency inputs