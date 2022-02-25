Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / Election 2022 LIVE updates: Akhilesh Yadav says BJP has gone 'cold and meek'
Election 2022 LIVE updates: Akhilesh Yadav says BJP has gone 'cold and meek'

Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: With four phases of polling over, the political parties are trying to project favourable momentum.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses the 'Karyakarta Sammelan' for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Pratapgarh on Thursday.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses the 'Karyakarta Sammelan' for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Pratapgarh on Thursday.
Published on Feb 25, 2022 06:59 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
The election campaign for the fifth phase of polling will end today as the silence period kicks off under the model code of conduct. The fifth phase of assembly elections are scheduled for 60 Uttar Pradesh assembly seats across 11 districts: Amethi, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Barabanki, Chitrakoot, Gonda, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Shrawasti and Sultanpur. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party, the perceived main challenger in the UP elections, continued their high-decibel campaign as both parties tussle to gain an advantage.

Follow all the updates here:

  Feb 25, 2022 06:59 AM IST

    Akhilesh Yadav says BJP has gone 'cold and meek'

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP has gone "cold and meek" since the time voting took place in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a rally in Prayagraj, Akhilesh Yadav assured that the Samajwadi Party will provide employment opportunities in the police department if voted to power.

    "Since the time voting took place during all these four phases, BJP has gone cold and meek. BJP is selling everything to the private sector so that they are not supposed to provide jobs but when Samajwadi Party's government will be formed, then we'll announce vacancies in police and provide employment," the SP chief said.

Topics
up election assembly election manipur election akhilesh yadav yogi adityanath narendra modi
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Ensuring high voter turnout a challenge in Praygraj this time too

With voting percentage in the first four phases of the ongoing UP assembly polls failing to match 2017 figures, ensuring higher voting percentage than last time in Prayagraj is a challenge that elections officials are working hard to attain this time around
UP polls: Ensuring high voter turnout a challenge in Praygraj this time too (pic for representation)
UP polls: Ensuring high voter turnout a challenge in Praygraj this time too (pic for representation)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 12:47 AM IST
K Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rides taxi in Lucknow, gets cabdriver’s version of public issues

On the way back to her Gokhale Marg residence in Lucknow, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s conversation with the cabdriver was shown live on social media
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been spearheading her party’s campaign in the UP polls. (FILE PHOTO)
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been spearheading her party's campaign in the UP polls. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 12:15 AM IST
Umesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: People have already given majority to SP, claims Akhilesh

Addressing public meetings in Prayagraj region, the SP chief urged voters to back SP candidates to help the Samajwadis make a historic sweep in UP polls this time
Addressing public meetings in Prayagraj region, the SP chief urged voters to back SP candidates to help the Samajwadis make a historic sweep in UP polls this time (HT photo)
Addressing public meetings in Prayagraj region, the SP chief urged voters to back SP candidates to help the Samajwadis make a historic sweep in UP polls this time (HT photo)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 11:35 PM IST
HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
uttar pradesh assembly election

Road show in Ayodhya: Yogi asks people not to believe those who opened fire on kar sevaks

UP polls: Yogi assures saints and traders of Ayodhya that no development work will be carried out in the temple town without their consent
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a road show in Ayodhya on Thursday. (Ravinder Singh/HH)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a road show in Ayodhya on Thursday. (Ravinder Singh/HH)
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 12:34 AM IST
Umesh Raghuvanshi and Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
uttar pradesh assembly election

Yogi Adityanath to hold road show in Prayagraj today

Yogi Adityanath will lead a host of star campaigners in Prayagraj - Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi, Dimple Yadav and Jaya Bachchan - on what will be the last day of the campaigning
Yogi Adityanath’s road show will cover the Allahabad West assembly seat of the district from where cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh is in the poll fray (HT File Photo)
Yogi Adityanath's road show will cover the Allahabad West assembly seat of the district from where cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh is in the poll fray (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 11:27 PM IST
HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
uttar pradesh assembly election

BJP govt purged UP of crime: Union min Jitendra Singh

Addressing a press conference in Varanasi, Singh said the SP was disappointed after the four phases of the ongoing seven-phase UP assembly polls
Addressing a press conference in Varanasi, Singh said the SP was disappointed after the four phases of the ongoing seven-phase UP assembly polls (HT file)
Addressing a press conference in Varanasi, Singh said the SP was disappointed after the four phases of the ongoing seven-phase UP assembly polls (HT file)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 11:25 PM IST
HT Correspondent, Varanasi
uttar pradesh assembly election

Govt will hike petrol, diesel price after polls: Cong leader Rajiv Shukla

Senior Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said assembly polls to five states would be over on March 7 and the price hike would be effected soon thereafter
Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said price of petroleum products will rise after the assembly polls in five states
Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said price of petroleum products will rise after the assembly polls in five states
Published on Feb 24, 2022 11:13 PM IST
HT Correspondent, Lucknow
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Remote hamlets in Sonbhadra district battling fluoride water menace for decades

Fluorosis is the top concern in the rough and rocky terrain of Duddhi, Uttar Pradesh’s most remote assembly constituency
Villagers fetching water from tankers that are provided by some companies under corporate social responsibility. (SOURCED IMAGE )
Villagers fetching water from tankers that are provided by some companies under corporate social responsibility. (SOURCED IMAGE )
Published on Feb 24, 2022 11:08 PM IST
Sudhir Kumar, Govindpur (sonbhadra)
uttar pradesh assembly election

People have already given a majority to SP to form next govt, claims Akhilesh

Prayagraj, Pratapgarh and Kaushhambi are among the 12 districts where polling will be held in 61 assembly constituencies in the fifth phase on February 27.
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday claimed that people had already provided his party and its allies with the majority to form the next government in UP by voting in their favour. (HT PHOTO.)
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday claimed that people had already provided his party and its allies with the majority to form the next government in UP by voting in their favour. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 09:41 PM IST
HT Correspondent
uttar pradesh assembly election

BJP will again win over 300 seats in UP: Piyush Goyal

Goyal said that Prayagraj has always been ahead in knowledge, education, culture, literature, spirituality, arts and trade
Union minister Piyush Goyal at a public meeting in Prayagraj on Thursday. (ht photo)
Union minister Piyush Goyal at a public meeting in Prayagraj on Thursday. (ht photo)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 06:28 PM IST
HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
uttar pradesh assembly election

Parivarvaadis lost, went to Kerala and started cursing people of Amethi: PM Modi

"People of have been loyal to these families for a very long time. But the moment you voted them away, they started cursing your intellect by going to Kerala," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a poll rally in UP's Amethi, (Twitter- @BJP4India)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a poll rally in UP's Amethi, (Twitter- @BJP4India)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 03:15 PM IST
Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
uttar pradesh assembly election

In UP, Yogi Adityanath's attack on Akhilesh Yadav, poll promises to farmers

Addressing a poll rally in Barabanki, Yogi announced multiple schemes aimed at farmers as a reminder of the promises made by the BJP in its manifesto for the UP polls.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a poll rally in Barabanki. (ANI)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a poll rally in Barabanki. (ANI)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 02:08 PM IST
Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Swati Bhasin
uttar pradesh assembly election

“In the name of terrorism…”, Mayawati slams BJP over Nawab Malik’s arrest

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has termed Maha minister's arrest as the BJP-led central govt's bid to influence the ongoing UP polls ‘in the name of terrorism'.
Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. (file photo)
Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. (file photo)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 09:29 AM IST
Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Eye on expanding base, Arvind Kejriwal to campaign in Varanasi today

AAP's election in charge in Uttar Pradesh Abhinav Rai said last week that the Delhi chief minister will also appeal to the state's public to support the party's candidates.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.&nbsp;(ANI file photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI file photo)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 06:35 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Turnout crosses 60 per cent in Lucknow

The Lucknow district with its nine assembly constituencies recorded an average polling percentage of 60.05. The voter turnout in Lucknow has been increasing in the past 10 years. It was 58.45 per cent in 2017 and 56.49 per cent in the 2012 assembly elections.
Some voters arrive in a horse drawn cart near a polling booth in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Some voters arrive in a horse drawn cart near a polling booth in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 01:41 AM IST
Rohit K Singh and Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
