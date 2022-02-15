Bring BJP back to power in UP, get free gas cylinders on Holi: Amit Shah

The union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday promised free gas cylinders will be delivered at doorsteps on Holi (March 18) if BJP is voted back to power in UP. Among the freebies, Amit Shah has also announced free electricity to farmers during his rally in Dibiyapur, Auraiya.

Uttar Pradesh | Holi is on 18th (March), counting is on 10th, bring BJP govt to power on 10th, free gas cylinders will reach your house on 18th. No farmer will have to pay electricity bills for the next 5 years: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Dibiyapur, Auraiya pic.twitter.com/QFhFU7rjun — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 15, 2022

Taking political jibes at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shah said, "The SP chief says that he will provide fuel if BJP gives scooty to girls in UP. But if SP comes to power, there will neither be a scooty, nor any fuel."