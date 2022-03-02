On Akhilesh turf, Priyanka targets him, Modi and Yogi alike

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, calling Modi and Yogi ‘bade miyan” (big master) and Akhilesh “chhote miyan” (small master) as she campaigned for her party candidates in Azamgarh.

“Bade miyan, bade miyan, chhote miyan suhan allah (small master has superseded what the big master has done),” she said while addressing a public meeting at Rani Ki Sarai, Azamgarh about 271 km south-east off Lucknow.

Azamgarh is Lok Sabha constituency of Akhilesh.

Priyanka said Akhilesh was nowhere to be seen when action was taken against CAA protestors in Azamgarh, Bijnor and other places. While the SP chief used social media to react, Priyanka said she tried to reach the various spots of action.

Priyanka urged people to bring about a change in the ongoing elections. “Power to bring about a change is in your hands (vote). Use it to form a Congress government and you will see development coming,” she said.

She asserted that Congress was not in a habit of making false promises. She said her party had fielded 40 percent women candidates in the assembly polls and these women included rape victims. She said the Congress government had earlier waived loans of ₹72,000 crore and also brought a package for weavers.

The Congress leader said her party has a history of fighting with RSS and BJP. She said SP could bow down to BJP but Congress would never do so. She accused the BJP government of selling public sector undertakings and said it (BJP government) would not be able to provide jobs to the people even if it wanted to.