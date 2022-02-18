Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / People’s votes a loan to be repaid with interest: UP dy CM Maurya
uttar pradesh assembly election

People’s votes a loan to be repaid with interest: UP dy CM Maurya

The previous SP, BSP governments did nothing for my poor brothers and sisters, said Keshav Prasad Maurya while addressing a public meeting in Lalitpur
The previous SP, BSP governments did nothing for my poor brothers and sisters, said Keshav Prasad Maurya while addressing a public meeting in Lalitpur (Sourced)
The previous SP, BSP governments did nothing for my poor brothers and sisters, said Keshav Prasad Maurya while addressing a public meeting in Lalitpur (Sourced)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 11:39 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said people’s vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be akin to a loan that would be “repaid with interest” if the ruling party retained power in the state.

“Your vote for BJP would be a virtual loan and this will be returned to you along with interest,” he said at a public meeting in Lalitpur in Bundelkhand region on Friday.

“For the development of your coming generations, press the button on the lotus flower, the BJP’s election symbol. Remember the Samajwadi Party is out to win the elections on the basis of goons and it’s up to you to make the right pick, ‘vikas ya goondaraj’ (development or criminal culture),” he said.

“Remember Laxmi ji—the goddess of wealth— also comes sitting on a lotus flower,” he told people. “Laxmi ji is needed for development. Bulldozers have been pressed into action on illegal constructions by the mafia. On that land houses for the poor have been built. Now, each poor will get a house. After March 10, 1 lakh will be spent in the marriage of daughters instead of 51,000,” he said.

“The previous SP, BSP governments did nothing for my poor brothers and sisters. They captured land of the poor. Yogi Baba’s bulldozer moved and freed their lands,” Maurya said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out