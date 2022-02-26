Priyanka in UP’s Maharajganj: Why should votes be asked on basis of caste, religion?

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called on people to stop the politics of caste and religion in Uttar Pradesh and bring in politics of development, on Saturday.

“The politics of religion and caste should stop immediately and everybody should bring in politics of development and only development,” said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while addressing people at public meetings at Nautanwa, Farendra and Paniyara assembly constituencies of Maharajganj. She also held a road show at Maharajganj that attracted large crowds.

“You have seen all the governments led by BSP, SP and BJP in the past 30 years almost. The politics of these parties is based on caste and religion. The BSP pursues politics of caste. The SP pursues politics of caste and religion, while the BJP pursues the politics of religion,” said Priyanka. Why should leaders ask for votes on the basis of caste and religion, she asked?

Priyanka targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not working to deal with the menace of stray cattle. She briefed the people about how the Chhattisgarh government has dealt with the issue by bringing about a policy of buying cow dung for ₹2 per kg and using the same for producing biogas and fertilisers.