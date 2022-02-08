Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP Assembly Polls: Congress releases eighth list of 28 candidates
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP Assembly Polls: Congress releases eighth list of 28 candidates

Of the 28 assembly seats, 10 seats have been given to women candidates. This is in line with the party's commitment to give 40 per cent seats to women candidates.
In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress Party and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are emphasizing on women.
In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress Party and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are emphasizing on women.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 08:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Lucknow

 The Congress party on Monday released its eighth list of 28 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 28 assembly seats, 10 seats have been given to women candidates. This is in line with the party's commitment to give 40 per cent seats to women candidates.

The party has fielded Ashish Shukla from the Amethi constituency.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress Party and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are emphasizing on women. The party has adopted the "MY" factor comprising of Mahila and youth.

Meanwhile, elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh congress up election priyanka gandhi sonia gandhi rahul gandhi aicc secretary + 5 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out