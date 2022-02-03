Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP polls: Amit Shah to be present for Yogi Adityanath’s nomination in Gorakhpur
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Amit Shah to be present for Yogi Adityanath’s nomination in Gorakhpur

This is the first time Yogi Adityanath, a five-time former Lok Sabha MP, is contesting state assembly elections as a candidate. He is currently an MLC
Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (FILE PHOTO)
Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 10:44 PM IST
Copy Link
ByManish Chandra Pandey, Lucknow

Union home minister Amit Shah will remain present for chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s nomination from Gorakhpur (urban) assembly seat for the UP polls on Friday. This is the first time Yogi Adityanath, a five-time former Lok Sabha MP, is contesting state assembly elections as a candidate. Amit Shah had earlier declared Yogi Adityanath the party’s CM face.

On the eve of the nomination for the UP polls, BJP MLA from Gorakhpur (urban) Radha Mohandas Agarwal, on whose seat Yogi Adityanath will contest, too, welcomed the chief minister’s candidature.

The SP had made an “open offer” to Agarwal to contest as a Samajwadi Party candidate on the seat against Yogi Adityanath in the UP polls.

“When I had become a lawmaker here for the first time in 2002, I was clear that it was actually Yogi Adityanath’s win. A few months back, I had claimed that I would win by one lakh votes from here. When I can make such a claim, Yogi ji would surely win with a grander margin. I would stand shoulder to shoulder with Yogi ji in this election,” Radha Mohandas Agarwal said.

“Yogi Adityanath should leave the election to us and campaign elsewhere. We need him as a chief minister and hence we want him to campaign across the state. Here, a win bigger than his imagination is guaranteed,” the BJP lawmaker said.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev, party’s prepoll ally Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad would also be present for Yogi Adityanath’s nomination along with Amit Shah

Recounting his achievements in and around Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath said, “Encephalitis used to result in deaths of children each year here. But joint efforts and the thrust by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on cleanliness through Swachh Bharat Mission brought about a turnaround.”

“Fertiliser factory, AIIMS, BRD Medical College, beautification of Ramgarh lake, water sports complex, Ayush university are among the long list of initiatives we have undertaken for the region,” Yogi Adityanath said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manish Chandra Pandey

    Manish Chandra Pandey is a Lucknow-based assistant editor with Hindustan Times’ political bureau in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Along with political reporting, he loves to write off beat/human interest stories that people connect with. Manish also covers departments. He feels he has a lot to learn not just from veterans but from the newcomers who make him realise that there is so much to unlearn

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out