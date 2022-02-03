UP polls: Amit Shah to be present for Yogi Adityanath’s nomination in Gorakhpur

Union home minister Amit Shah will remain present for chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s nomination from Gorakhpur (urban) assembly seat for the UP polls on Friday. This is the first time Yogi Adityanath, a five-time former Lok Sabha MP, is contesting state assembly elections as a candidate. Amit Shah had earlier declared Yogi Adityanath the party’s CM face.

On the eve of the nomination for the UP polls, BJP MLA from Gorakhpur (urban) Radha Mohandas Agarwal, on whose seat Yogi Adityanath will contest, too, welcomed the chief minister’s candidature.

The SP had made an “open offer” to Agarwal to contest as a Samajwadi Party candidate on the seat against Yogi Adityanath in the UP polls.

“When I had become a lawmaker here for the first time in 2002, I was clear that it was actually Yogi Adityanath’s win. A few months back, I had claimed that I would win by one lakh votes from here. When I can make such a claim, Yogi ji would surely win with a grander margin. I would stand shoulder to shoulder with Yogi ji in this election,” Radha Mohandas Agarwal said.

“Yogi Adityanath should leave the election to us and campaign elsewhere. We need him as a chief minister and hence we want him to campaign across the state. Here, a win bigger than his imagination is guaranteed,” the BJP lawmaker said.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev, party’s prepoll ally Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad would also be present for Yogi Adityanath’s nomination along with Amit Shah

Recounting his achievements in and around Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath said, “Encephalitis used to result in deaths of children each year here. But joint efforts and the thrust by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on cleanliness through Swachh Bharat Mission brought about a turnaround.”

“Fertiliser factory, AIIMS, BRD Medical College, beautification of Ramgarh lake, water sports complex, Ayush university are among the long list of initiatives we have undertaken for the region,” Yogi Adityanath said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON