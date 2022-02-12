UP polls: In Kannauj, Modi says previous govts linked perfume industry to corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the “double engine” government – a popular reference of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being in power both at the Centre and the state – in Uttar Pradesh helped the state deal effectively with the Covid-19 crisis. Modi made the remarks while addressing an election meeting in Kannauj in the poll-bound state.

He said people of UP received several benefits because of the “double engine” government and hence, it was essential for the state’s future development. “It was because of the double engine government that UP was able to effectively deal with the biggest crisis in the last 100 years,” Modi said, adding the state would have “collapsed” if some other political party was in power.

“What would have happened had our government not ensured free vaccines for all? They were calling the (Covid-19) vaccine ‘BJP vaccine’ and dissuading people from taking the same,” he said.

“This vaccination has brought the economic situation on track, we are the fastest growing market, the market has started buzzing again,” he said. “The poor are being given free ration. The opposition does not like it that benefits are reaching the poor. I warn you their mafia company will ruin the state,” he added.

He said voters should reject those parties that work only for their families. “They linked the perfume industry to corruption. That is sad. We are working to make Kannauj perfume an international brand,” he said.

“Earlier, the districts were identified by the mafias. Adityanath changed that. These districts now are known by the products they produce under the ‘One-District-One-Product’ scheme,” he added.

He said most of the candidates named by Opposition parties are history-sheeters. “Their condition is such that some of their candidates are fighting the elections from the jail,” he added.

Modi said the Assembly election in UP was not about the fight between the BJP and its rivals, rather, it was about how many more seats will BJP win than the previous election.

The first phase of polling in the seven-phase elections was held on February 10 (Thursday) and Modi said that the people have voted for law and order and women’s safety. He also said that earlier Gujarat used to witness regular riots under the Congress’ rule. but that had changed after the BJP took over.

He also said the government led by Adityanath has stopped riots similarly in UP and appealed to the people that it was now the time to stabilise this pattern.

Kannuaj will go to polls on February 20 during the third phase of the election in UP along with 15 other districts namely, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur and Kanpur Nagar.