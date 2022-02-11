UP polls: PM Modi says BJP flag flying high after 1st phase polling, oppn scared

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said family-led parties were blaming the Election Commission and voting machines as their “boats sank”.

Reiterating his 'Parivarwadi' jibe, Modi, who addressed an election meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s flag was flying high after the first round of voting in the state and this was causing depression among rivals.

Modi’s remarks came a day after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav urged the poll panel to take action against the alleged EVM malfunctioning during the first phase of polling for the Assembly election.

Two days ago, in an interview with news agency ANI, Modi had attacked the Samajwadi Party, saying it was only concerned about ‘parivarvad’ (family politics). Referring to the alliance of the SP with the Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal, the PM said he had seen the game of 'two boys' earlier too.

Modi then went on to laud Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's decision to name a 'chowk' in Ayodhya after late singer Lata Mangeshkar, adding devotees visiting the Ram Mandir will cross this chowk and recall the legendary artiste's 'bhajans' and feel proud. Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, after suffering a multiple-organ failure.

The Prime Minister also hailed the chief minister for setting up Lata Mangeshkar Academy for music at Film City that will provide youth with an opportunity in the industry.

Kasganj, where Modi addressed the rally, will vote in the third phase of the election on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.