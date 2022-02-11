Uttarakhand polls: PM Modi says ‘divide everyone, loot together’ is Cong policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched yet another attack on the Congress while speaking at an election rally in Uttarakhand. Modi said the Congress' motto is to "divide everyone, loot together", while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) always aims to work for all with the motto of "sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas".

Stating that voters always support parties that promote development work and prioritise the welfare of people, Modi said, "People in this election are determined to make the BJP victorious."

Uttarakhand is scheduled for polls on February 14, while counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Further, Modi said previous governments in the hill state had ignored the border villages, tehsils, districts and it was only after the BJP came to power that a plan was made to develop these areas. “For these border areas, we have made a 'Vibrant Village' scheme," he said while addressing a rally in Almora.

"This decade belongs to Uttarakhand. Don't let this opportunity pass," he said, while speaking about recently inaugurated developmental projects in the state.

"Recently, projects worth ₹17,000 crore were inaugurated in the state. The Char Dham all-weather road will benefit the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh section," he said.

"I recognise the power, good intentions, sincerity of people of Uttarakhand. In this Union Budget, we have proposed 'Parvatmala Scheme' to build ropeways for hilly areas. We will build modern roadways and transport infrastructure in the state," the PM said.

He said opposition parties were trying to create a rift between Kumaon and Garhwal region, but the "double engine government" of the BJP tried to do double the work for both the areas as for the saffron camp, Uttarakhand is 'Devbhoomi'.

The Congress is seeking to make a comeback, while the Aam Aadmi Party is trying to expand its base in the hill state.