UP polls: Samajwadis didn't oppose Channi who abused poors of UP, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a swipe at Samajwadi Party again, this time questioning Akhilesh Yadav's party over Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's 'UP ke bhaiye' remark.

Addressing a poll rally in Unnao, PM Modi said,"A few days ago, the poor, dalits, backwards of Uttar Pradesh were abused by the Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi to get votes in the elections. But the Samajwadi Party here did not oppose him even once,” as per news agency ANI.

This is not the first time Prime Minister Modi has lashed out at Channi. During his election rally in Punjab on Thursday, the prime minister while invoking Guru Ravidas (born in Varanasi) and Guru Gobind Singh (born in Patna) had hit out at Congress, accusing it of pitting people of one region against another.

"The entire country heard what the Punjab chief minister said yesterday and his Delhi family, his 'malik' was clapping. Whom did they insult by that statement? There will not be any village here where our brothers and sisters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are not toiling,” he said.

In a viral video, Charanjit Channi was heard saying, "Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab.Will not let the ‘Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye’, who have come here to rule, enter the state."

Facing backlash over his remark, Channi had issued a clarification, alleging he was misquoted.

Polling in 59 constituencies for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections took place. Subsequent phases are taking place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.