UP polls: Swami Prasad Maurya's constituency changed, will contest from Fazilnagar

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022: The former minister, who left the ruling BJP for the SP in January, is currently an MLA from Padrauna. He is a 4-term legislator from the constituency, and has held it since 2007.
Former UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya (Deepak Gupta/HT)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 12:33 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who, last month, left the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Samajwadi Party (SP), will contest the upcoming state assembly elections from Kushinagar's Fazilnagar seat, instead of the Padrauna seat, which he has represented for four straight terms since 2007.

Maurya's name was on the SP's fresh list of candidates, comprising three names, released by the party on Wednesday. Besides the now-former state labour minister, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party has announced Abhishek Mishra from Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar seat and Pallavi Patel from Sirathu in Kaushambi.

 

This means that Maurya, who joined the BJP in 2016 from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), will be up against the ruling party's Surendra Kushwaha, the son of incumbent BJP MLA Ganga Singh Kushwaha. 

Patel, the sister of Union minister and BJP ally Anupriya Patel, will face deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. Mishra, meanwhile, will challenge former Enforcement Directorate (ED) joint director, who opted for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

