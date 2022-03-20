Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / Yogi Adityanath government 2.0: Prominent saints to be invited to swearing-in ceremony
Prominent members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust are also likely to be invited to the oath-taking ceremony of the Yogi Adityanath government for its second term
Preparations underway at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow where the swearing-in ceremony of the Yogi Adityanath government 2.0 will be held on March 25. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 11:25 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Prominent saints of the temple towns of Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi (Varanasi) will be invited to the swearing- in ceremony of the Yogi Adityanath government 2.0 at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on March 25.

A list of all prominent saints of Ayodhya is being prepared for the event, a prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader of Ayodhya said.

“The list of invitees (saints) could be around 50. Only prominent saints will be invited to the ceremony as it will not be possible to accommodate 250-300 saints,” the BJP leader said.

A list of Mathura and Kashi saints is also being drawn up.

“A list of prominent saints of these two cities (Kashi and Mathura) is also being prepared. Heads of prominent sects and maths (monasteries) will be invited,” said a VHP leader from Ayodhya.

Prominent members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust are also likely to be invited.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the Trust who also heads Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth, is most likely to be among the invitees. But he is not keeping well for the last two years.

“We are yet to receive any invite from the state government to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government. But the saints are hopeful,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das of Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth.

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the event at the stadium which has the capacity to seat around 50,000. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda, among others, will attend the ceremony. Select beneficiaries of various state government schemes are also likely to be present.

