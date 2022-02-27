Youth dies in ‘bomb’ blast near polling centre in Prayagraj

A 21-year-old youth was killed and another of the same age injured when a suspected crude bomb exploded near a polling centre in Kareli area of Sangam city at around 3:45pm on Sunday, police said. The incident caused chaos near the polling centre at Lekhpal Training School where voting for the fifth phase was under way at the time of the incident. Senior police officials rushed there with different police teams and restored order.

Prayagraj district magistrate/district election officer Sanjay Kumar Khatri said a report of the incident was being sent to the Election Commission of India. He further said the incident had nothing to do with the polling. Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Prayagraj, Ajay Kumar said the deceased youth was identified as Arjun Kol, 21, son of Babulal of Ramgarh village of Koraon area in trans-Yamuna region of the district. The other youth accompanying him was identified as Sanjay Kol of the same area, he added. “Primary probe has not established any connection of the incident with the polling centre,” the SSP said.

Investigation revealed that Arjun and Sanjay were on different bicycles when the incident occurred. A bag which Arjun was carrying on his bicycle fell down following which there was a loud explosion. Arjun received serious injuries and died on the spot. His body was sent to mortuary while Sanjay had been detained for questioning, the SSP said.

As per the police officials, Arjun and Sanjay were labourers and used to work for a contractor Zuber and lived in Gaus Nagar area of Kareli. Sanjay claimed that they were going to buy a mobile phone when the incident took place. The exact cause of explosion was still to be ascertained, they added.

Meanwhile, some eyewitnesses said both bicycles collided following which the youth on one of the bicycles fell down and then there was a loud explosion. A forensic team and experts of bomb disposal squad collected samples from the spot. Experts claimed that the youth was carrying a crude bomb that exploded when he fell down.

Officials said during questioning, Sanjay informed them that Arjun had told him that he was to deliver something to a person and later they would purchase a mobile phone. Sanjay was being further questioned, they added.