‘When reports emerged…’: Uttarakhand CM Dhami on Harak Singh's expulsion from BJP

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gave Harak Singh Rawat due respect until he was with the party. Speaking to news agency ANI, Dhami said that the BJP took the decision to expel Harak Singh Rawat after reports of him joining Congress emerged.

"He (Harak Singh Rawat) was given due respect till the time he was with us...When reports (of Harak Singh Rawat joining Congress) emerged...The party took the decision (to expel him). We have taken our call...Now it's up to the Congress to take a decision," ANI quoted Dhami as saying.

After expulsion from the BJP, Rawat had said that Congress will form the government in the state and he will work for the party. But former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat clarified that Harak Singh Rawat has not joined the party officially.

Harak Singh said that he’s ready to apologise to former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat for his rebellion against the Congress government in March 2016, reducing it to a minority. While Harish Rawat returned as chief minister after winning a trust vote in May, Harak Singh Rawat defected to the BJP and was elected on its ticket in 2017.

“He (Harish Rawat) is my elder brother. I can apologise 100 times, or even one lakh times for Uttarakhand, its youth, its development,” Harak Singh Rawat told a media briefing during a visit to New Delhi.

Harak Singh was responding to Harish Rawat’s earlier statement in which he said, “I stand by what have I said. Not just him but all those who were involved (in the 2016 rebellion ) should seek apology from the people of Uttarakhand and democracy.”

(With ANI inputs)