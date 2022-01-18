Why Uttarakhand BJP’s pre-emptive strike hurts Harak Singh Rawat, helps Congress

DEHRADUN: The pre-emptive action by the BJP against Harak Singh Rawat by expelling him from the party for six years amid speculation that he is headed to join the Congress has compromised Rawat’s bargaining power, analysts said.

Rawat, who hadn’t foreseen that the BJP will take such an action, told reporters on Monday that he feels insulted as he was not told anything about the decision and that the party took action based on social media reports.

With his sacking from the cabinet and expulsion from the party, he is now left with no other option but to join the Congress that he had quit ahead of the 2017 state assembly polls. Rawat told local media on Monday that he will join the Congress or serve the people of the state.

According to political experts, the pre-emptive action has benefited the Congress as the party can now take him into the party fold on its own terms. Political analyst MM Semwal said if Harak Singh joins Congress, it won’t send a good signal in the party as most of workers and leaders have struggled for last five years, while he was enjoying power. “Now, with the BJP taking pre-emptive action, the Congress has an upper hand as it can decide whether to take him in or not and if they taken him in, what role he would be given.”

Most senior Congress leaders, including state president Ganesh Godiyal and leader of opposition Pritam Singh maintained that party high command will take the decision on Rawat’s joining and the role that he will be assigned.

With Rawat almost set to join the Congress, many people both within the party and outside have started questioning if the party take back a leader who played a key role in the rebellion of nine Congress MLAs in 2016 and switched to the BJP. Many Congress leaders were seen now trying to defend this in media by saying that he has apologised for it and his joining the party will make the party stronger. Godiyal said Rawat acknowledged that what he did in 2016 was wrong and as such these issues should not be brought up now.

When Congress leader Harish Rawat was asked by reporters in Delhi about his past equation with Rawat and if his joining the party will send a wrong signal , the veteran leader, who has not been in good terms with Harak Singh given his role in 2016 rebellion, said, “Harish Rawat is not important; democracy and democratic traditions are important, and state is important…. This question is imaginative as right now, I don’t even know whether he wants to join or not join (Congress)…”

When asked about statements that his support will strengthen the Congress, Harish Rawat said, “There are many people for strengthening the party…whether to take him in the party fold will be decided by the party high command.”

Meanwhile, Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) removed Harak Singh from the state cabinet and allotted his departments to chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Dhami on Sunday had written to governor that Harak Singh be immediately removed from the cabinet.

The 1960 born Thakur leader from Garhwal was first elected as an MLA in 1991 from Pauri and became the youngest minister of Uttar Pradesh. In 2002 he was elected as MLA from Lansdowne assembly segment. In 2007, he was re-elected form Lansdowne. In year 2007 he was elected as leader of opposition in Uttarakhand legislative assembly. In 2012, he was elected from Rudraprayag assembly segment and in 2017 form Kotdwar assembly segment.

