Ahead of PM Modi's visit, TMC asks Kolkata councillors to put up Didi's posters

The TMC on Thursday asked its party's ward coordinators here to put up in every nook and corner of the city flags and posters with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's picture on them and poll slogan 'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chai' written below, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega rally on March 7.

The ruling party's senior leaders, including MP Abhishek Banerjee, state president Subrata Bakshi, senior minister and administrator of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim, met the ward coordinators at the party headquarters here and directed them to reach out to people and create awareness on the dispensation's development work.

"During the meeting, the party leadership asked the coordinators to ensure that flags, festoons and posters of Mamata Banerjee with poll slogan 'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chai' (Bengal wants its daughter) are put up in every nook and corner of the city.

"This has to be done to ensure that the prime Minister, during his visit, doesn't miss out on the political message -- the state stands with Mamata didi," a TMC leader said after the meeting.

The ward coordinators are councillors whose tenure ended last year but they happen to continue in office as KMC elections could not be held in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

According to party sources, the leadership has asked all party members to work together and ensure the defeat of the BJP in the next assembly elections.

"During the meeting, our leaders asked us to work together and ensure that the BJP is defeated. We were told to iron out differences and reach out to people with the developmental work done by the state government in the last ten years," one of the coordinators said.