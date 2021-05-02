Assembly elections: TMC takes big lead with over 10% votes counted in Bengal

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) appeared to be heading for a third consecutive term in West Bengal even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was likely to post its best result in the state, initial trends in counting of votes showed on Sunday morning.

With roughly 11% of the votes counted, leads were available for 263 of 292 assembly seats, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website. The TMC was ahead in 176 seats and the BJP in 87.

The TMC had secured 48.8% of the votes counted, and the BJP 36.8%. The TMC has consistently maintained a 12 percentage point lead in vote share over the BJP. But in a diverse state and with many more votes to be counted, this may not last.

The halfway mark in the 294-member assembly is 148. Two seats will vote on May 16 due to the deaths of candidates of Covid-19.

In the high-profile Nandigram seat, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee trailed her protégé-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari by roughly 7,000 votes.

In Tarakeswar, senior BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta trailed the TMC candidate Ramendu Sinharay by about 4,000 votes. In Tollygunj, TMC leader and minister Aroop Biswas led BJP leader and Union minister Babul Supriyo by roughly 8,000 votes.