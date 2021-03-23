BJP govt closing down central concerns; PM's 'factory of lies' alone will remain: Mamata
Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the Centre is selling off government concerns and only Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "factory of lies" will remain.
Banerjee said that the BJP is advertising tall claims about what it will do for the people of Bengal, but the party has reneged on promises made in its manifesto for the assembly elections in Assam and Tripura.
Addressing an election rally here in Purulia district, the West Bengal chief minister claimed that BJP governments in the two northeastern states have rendered thousands of government employees jobless.
"They are closing down all central concerns. Only one factory will be there, that of Narendra Modi's lies and the BJP's fraud," she said.
Reciting 'Chandi slokas' at the public meeting here as she has been doing in other poll rallies, the TMC supremo asked people not to indulge in any communal politics.
Urging people not to vote for "goons from outside", Banerjee asserted that she is not afraid of any intimidation and will fight back if threatened.
She has on several occasions accused the BJP of bringing in outsiders to the state for the assembly elections in West Bengal.
BJP closing down concerns; PM's 'factory of lies' alone will remain: Mamata
TMC accuses BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari of harbouring 'outsiders' in Nandigram
BJP releases list of 13 candidates for Bengal assembly elections
- Zimba will be contesting the elections in the third phase of the elections from Darjeeling and Das has been named from the Bagda constituency and will contest the polls in the sixth phase.
Bengal polls: BJP fields former CEA Ashok Lahiri from Balurghat
In Bengal, battle for Matua vote heats up
In Bengal’s Nandigram, Didi turns ‘begum’ in Suvendu Adhikari’s poll speech
In Bengal’s Nandigram, Didi turns ‘begum’ in Suvendu Adhikari’s poll speech
Not an inch to BJP without a fight, says CM Mamata days ahead of polls
Mithun Chakraborty registers himself as Kolkata voter ahead of WB assembly polls
Congress releases poll manifesto for West Bengal assembly elections
In West Bengal, the battle for Muslim vote
BJP’s ‘true face’, says Chidambaram on promise to implement CAA in Bengal
In West Bengal, motivations and fortunes of 9 Muslim candidates from the BJP
Actor Mithun Chakraborty becomes a Kolkata voter ahead of Bengal polls
‘I trust easily’: Mamata Banerjee's takes jibe at Adhikaris
- The West Bengal chief minister said she will get allegations of corruption investigated once she is voted to power. She blamed “the family” for ruling the district like “zamindars” by taking full control of the area.