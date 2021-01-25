BJP targets CM Mamata Banerjee for appeasement politics in Bengal

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday alleged that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s refusal to address an event to mark the beginning of the celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 124th birth anniversary after “Jai Shri Ram” slogans were raised was aimed at “appeasing 30 per cent of the voters in the state”.

“Jai Sri Ram is used to greet people. It was chanted when Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived, and also when he was leaving the Netaji Research Bureau. Why did Mamata didi feel insulted? Why did she feel upset on hearing ‘Jai Sri Ram’ or ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ chants?” Vijayvargiya said while addressing mediapersons.

Minorities, especially Muslims, constitute 30 per cent of the state’s population.

“People of Bengal will give a befitting reply to her in the next elections,” the BJP leader added.

The Trinamool Congress chief on Saturday refused to speak at an official event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the beginning of the celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 124th birth anniversary after Bharatiya Janata Party supporters raised “Jai Shri Ram” slogans just before Banerjee was to start her address.

Banerjee expressed displeasure saying such an “insult” was unacceptable. “I feel a government programme must have some dignity. This is not a political programme but a government programme and it is for the public and all political parties. I am grateful to the Prime Minister that this event is being held in Kolkata. But you have no right to invite someone to a government programme and insult that person. In protest, I am not saying anything,” she said.

On Sunday, TMC workers staged demonstrations in the state in protest against the “insult” of Banerjee. TMC supporters reportedly raised slogans against the BJP and burnt tyres on streets in Birbhum, Hooghly and West Burdwan.

“Never have I been prouder to be part of Mamatadi’s team. In an ocean of monkeys, she stands out as the lone lioness,” TMC MP Mohua Moitra said in a tweet on Sunday.

The 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Subhas Chandra Bose in the state had ended in abject bitterness on Saturday when Banerjee refused to deliver her speech at the main ‘Parakram Diwas’ event at Victoria Memorial.

The state is scheduled to go to polls before May this year.