Calcutta HC reprieve for TMC candidate whose nomination was rejected
- Elections to Bengal’s 294 seats will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
Ujjal Kumar, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Joypur in Purulia district for the coming assembly polls got relief from the Calcutta high court on Thursday afternoon, a day after the Election Commission rejected his nomination papers on technical ground.
TMC leaders said the returning officer had rejected Ujjal Kumar’s nomination papers citing grounds that he found too technical. The candidate approached the court which, after a hearing, set aside the returning officer’s decision.
“We welcome the decision of the court. It said the papers are valid,” said a senior TMC officer who did not want to be named. He also refused to comment on the returning officer’s decision.
Ujjal Kumar could not be contacted. He is pitted against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Narahari Mahato. Purulia is one of the districts were the BJP made inroads in the 2018 panchayat and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Elections to Bengal’s 294 seats will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
The BJP has said it will oust the TMC government by winning at least 200 seats.
Political heat in Bengal is on the rise since Wednesday evening when chief minister Mamata Banerjee was injured at Nandigram in East Midnapore district where she is contesting her protégé-turn-adversary Suvendu Adhikari.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP, TMC lock horns over CM Mamata’s injury at Nandigram, parties approach EC
- Sticking to Banerjee’s version of the story, a five-member team of TMC Parliamentarians met the ECI in Delhi on Friday morning and alleged in its letter that “the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy…”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leaders meet EC, demand probe over 'attack on Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee discharged from hospital after her 'repeated requests': Doctors
- After the preliminary medical tests conducted on the TMC supremo, the doctors at the hospital had decided to closely monitor Banerjee.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gandhis, Manmohan Singh among Congress’ 30 ‘star campaigners’ for Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal elections: JMM not to contest, to suppport TMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal polls: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari files nomination from Nandigram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘No question of any competition’: Suvendu Adhikari on BJP’s prospects in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trinamool leaders to meet EC for a second time over attack on Mamata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC observers to visit Nandigram spot today where Mamata was allegedly attacked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee suffers bone injuries: How the situation snowballed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal elections: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari to file nomination from Nandigram today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to file nomination from Nandigram today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Calcutta HC reprieve for TMC candidate whose nomination was rejected
- Elections to Bengal’s 294 seats will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata injury draws new Bengal battle line
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC letter after CM injury full of ‘insinuations, averments’: EC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox