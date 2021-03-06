Congress releases first list of 13 candidates for Bengal assembly elections

Congress on Saturday released its first set of candidates for West Bengal elections. The party released names of 13 candidates who will be contesting the polls which are scheduled to be held towards the end of this month. One woman candidate has made it to the list.

Congress which is part of the Sanyukt Morcha is fighting the elections against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) partnering with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Indian Secular Front (ISF). Congress is likely to contest on 90-92 seats with rest of the seats going to its allies.

The central election committee on Friday met finalise the names of candidates for the first two phases of the West Bengal assembly polls.

Candidates for Purulia, Egra, Bhagabanpur, Baghmundi and Balarampur which go into polls in the first phase have been announced by Congress. Names of candidates have also been declared for constituencies Patharpratima, Kakdwip, Moyna, Kharagpur Sadar, Bishnupur, Katalpur and Sabang all of which go into polls in the second phase of elections.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON