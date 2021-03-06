IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Congress releases first list of 13 candidates for Bengal assembly elections
A man waves a Congress flag at a rally in Gujarat.(AP File Photo)
A man waves a Congress flag at a rally in Gujarat.(AP File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Congress releases first list of 13 candidates for Bengal assembly elections

  • Candidates contesting from heavyweight constituencies Kakdwip, Purulia and Bankura among others have been announced.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:31 PM IST

Congress on Saturday released its first set of candidates for West Bengal elections. The party released names of 13 candidates who will be contesting the polls which are scheduled to be held towards the end of this month. One woman candidate has made it to the list.

Congress which is part of the Sanyukt Morcha is fighting the elections against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) partnering with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Indian Secular Front (ISF). Congress is likely to contest on 90-92 seats with rest of the seats going to its allies.

The central election committee on Friday met finalise the names of candidates for the first two phases of the West Bengal assembly polls.

Candidates for Purulia, Egra, Bhagabanpur, Baghmundi and Balarampur which go into polls in the first phase have been announced by Congress. Names of candidates have also been declared for constituencies Patharpratima, Kakdwip, Moyna, Kharagpur Sadar, Bishnupur, Katalpur and Sabang all of which go into polls in the second phase of elections.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal congress
Close
In Moyna, Dinda will fight the Trinamool Congress’ Sangram Kumar Dolai, who has been a sitting legislator since 2016.(Twitter/@dindaashoke)
In Moyna, Dinda will fight the Trinamool Congress’ Sangram Kumar Dolai, who has been a sitting legislator since 2016.(Twitter/@dindaashoke)
west bengal assembly election

BJP fields ex-cricketer Ashoke Dinda from Moyna constituency

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:25 PM IST
Dinda was inducted into the BJP on February 24 in the presence of Union minister Babul Supriyo and BJP Bengal unit’s vice president Arjun Singh at a public meeting in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari(ANI Photo)
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Will defeat Mamata in Nandigram, send her back to Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:12 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, who was nominated by the party to fight this year's assembly election in West Bengal from Nandigram, said on Saturday the constituency was not a big challenge for him and he would defeat Trinamool Congress supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee and send her back to Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Subhendu Adhikari will contest West Bengal elections from Nandigram seat. (HT File Photo)
Subhendu Adhikari will contest West Bengal elections from Nandigram seat. (HT File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP names 57 candidates for 2 phases of Bengal polls. Full list here 

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:26 PM IST
West Bengal goes to polls in eight phases—March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The results for the 294 assembly seats will be declared on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trivedi was inducted into the BJP earlier in the day in the presence of party chief JP Nadda.(HT Photo)
Trivedi was inducted into the BJP earlier in the day in the presence of party chief JP Nadda.(HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

‘He backstabbed us’: Trinamool Congress slams Dinesh Trivedi’s move to BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:08 PM IST
Hitting out at Trivedi's decision to join the BJP, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told news agency PTI that the leader didn’t say anything against his former party in the last several years and decided to do so just before Bengal was about to go into polling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya at Kalighat Hawkers' Market in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI Photo )
West Bengal BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya at Kalighat Hawkers' Market in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI Photo )
west bengal assembly election

Kailash Vijayvargiya holds door-to-door campaign to invite people to Modi rally

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The BJP’s campaign for the upcoming assembly elections is in full swing in West Bengal, where the party has set a target of more than 200 seats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari will contest Bengal polls from Nandigram seat. ( Samir Jana / HT File Photo )
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari will contest Bengal polls from Nandigram seat. ( Samir Jana / HT File Photo )
west bengal assembly election

It’s Suvendu Adhikari vs Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • The party’s general secretary also announced the names of 56 candidates for the assembly elections out of which 6 candidates were given to women.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Guha said she will speak to BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy and decide her future course of action.(legislativebodiesinindia.nic.in)
Guha said she will speak to BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy and decide her future course of action.(legislativebodiesinindia.nic.in)
west bengal assembly election

Denied ticket for polls, TMC MLA Sonali Guha says she will join BJP

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Roy said apart from Guha many other Trinamool MLAs and leaders have contacted him since Friday evening after Banerjee announced the party's candidates for 291 assembly seats in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dinesh Bajaj also said that if BJP allows him to contest elections he will do everything possible to win. (ANI/Twitter)
Dinesh Bajaj also said that if BJP allows him to contest elections he will do everything possible to win. (ANI/Twitter)
west bengal assembly election

Hurt by sentiments towards Hindi-speakers: Dinesh Bajaj quits TMC, may join BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:44 PM IST
  • He also said that the TMC should not forget what its senior leaders had done for the party for the sake of newcomers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A TMC supporter paints a wall to campaign for the party ahead of Assembly polls, in Nadia.(PTI)
A TMC supporter paints a wall to campaign for the party ahead of Assembly polls, in Nadia.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

TMC, Left candidates kick-start campaigning for Bengal Assembly election

Posted by Shivani | PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:11 PM IST
While the TMC announced the list of candidates for 291 seats on Friday, the Left named nominees for 39 seats that are going to polls in the first phase.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dinesh Trivedi quit his Rajya Sabha seat last month, saying he was feeling suffocated in the Trinamool Congress(HT Photo/Arvind Yadav)
Dinesh Trivedi quit his Rajya Sabha seat last month, saying he was feeling suffocated in the Trinamool Congress(HT Photo/Arvind Yadav)
west bengal assembly election

Golden moment that I was waiting for, says Dinesh Trivedi as he joins BJP

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:05 PM IST
  • Former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi left the party last month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It is being speculated that Mithun Chakraborty and Sourav Ganguly may attend PM Modi's Brigade rally tomorrow.
It is being speculated that Mithun Chakraborty and Sourav Ganguly may attend PM Modi's Brigade rally tomorrow.
india news

PM Modi's Brigade rally: BJP clarifies about Mithun Chakraborty, Sourav Ganguly

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:17 PM IST
West Bengal BJP has neither denied nor accepted the speculations, which intensifies the suspense.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in December last year after alleging that the TMC has become corrupt and there is ‘extremely deep rot’ within it.(HT_PRINT)
Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in December last year after alleging that the TMC has become corrupt and there is ‘extremely deep rot’ within it.(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

Suvendu Adhikari's counterblow to Mamata Banerjee over 'outsiders' remark

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:30 AM IST
The leader's swipe at the CM is a counterblow as the latter has referred to the BJP in West Bengal as an "outsider" party on several occasions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Babul Supriyo's fresh dig at Mamata comes after her party released the candidate list on Friday. (PTI)
Babul Supriyo's fresh dig at Mamata comes after her party released the candidate list on Friday. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Forget 'Bengal wants its daughter': Babul Supriyo's new dig at Mamata Banerjee

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:53 AM IST
The Union minister said Mamata shunned her traditional seat as she knows it doesn't want its daughter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP said it will announce its candidate list after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses his first election rally in Kolkata on Sunday.(AP)
The BJP said it will announce its candidate list after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses his first election rally in Kolkata on Sunday.(AP)
west bengal assembly election

Didi keeps only 1 seat: Adhikari’s stronghold

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:30 AM IST
  • Mamata Banerjee left three seats in the Darjeeling hills for the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) whose two factions support her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Bimal Gurung.(Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)
File photo: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Bimal Gurung.(Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee sets aside 3 Darjeeling seats but GJM factions remain divided

By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:36 AM IST
  • The GJM factions, led by Bimal Gurung and Binoy Tamang, are allies of the TMC but both groups said they would contest each other even if that leads to a triangular contest with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the fray.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP