IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Congress spares 3 seats for cleric Siddiqui’s ISF, Adhir Chowdhury skips meet
The Congress agreed to spare three south Bengal seats for the ISF which now wants to negotiate for some more seats in the north Bengal region. (PTI PHOTO)
The Congress agreed to spare three south Bengal seats for the ISF which now wants to negotiate for some more seats in the north Bengal region. (PTI PHOTO)
west bengal assembly election

Congress spares 3 seats for cleric Siddiqui’s ISF, Adhir Chowdhury skips meet

  • Serious differences have appeared in the Congress over having an electoral alliance with the ISF. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its adversary, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have also accused the Congress and the Left parties of playing communal politics by having the cleric as an ally.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:27 PM IST

Amid strong differences over sharing seats with cleric Abbasuddin Siddiqui’s Indian Secular Front (ISF) in the Bengal assembly polls, the Congress on Tuesday spared three seats for the new outfit but the party’s state president Adhir Chowdhury skipped the discussion held at the state headquarters of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI (M).

The Congress agreed to spare three south Bengal seats for the ISF which now wants to negotiate for some more seats in the north Bengal region. The Left Front partners have already given up 30 seats for the ISF. The Bengal assembly has 294 seats of which 92 have been marked for the Congress so far. The CPI (M) and other Left parties have not declared the number of seats they will contest.

On Tuesday, leader of the opposition in the Bengal assembly, Mannan and Rajya Sabha member Pradip Bhattacharya represented the Congress and held talks with ISF president and the cleric’s elder brother Nausad Siddiqui, Left Front chairman and senior CPI (M) leader Biman Bose and CPI (M) politburo member Md Salim, who is a driving force behind the third front coalition.

“So far we have decided to spare three seats for the ISF. We will have more discussions,” Mannan said without going into details.

“We have wrapped up the talks on seat sharing in south Bengal. We will now take up the north Bengal districts,” Nausad Siddiqui said after the meeting.

Serious differences have appeared in the Congress over having an electoral alliance with the ISF. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its adversary, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have also accused the Congress and the Left parties of playing communal politics by having the cleric as an ally.

Anand Sharma, deputy leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, on Monday accused Chowdhury of diluting the party’s core ideology.

“Congress’ alliance with parties like ISF and other such forces militates against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism, which forms the soul of the party. These issues need to be approved by the CWC,” Sharma tweeted.

“Congress cannot be selective in fighting communalists but must do so in all its manifestations, irrespective of religion and colour. The presence and endorsement of West Bengal PCC president is painful and shameful, he must clarify,” Sharma wrote, indirectly referring to Chowdhury’s presence at the CPI(M)’s mega rally on Sunday at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds where Siddiqui delivered a speech.

Chowdhury’s reactions at the rally drew media attention. He stopped his speech when Siddiqui arrived on the dais and people cheered to greet him. Chowdhury could be heard (over the public address system) telling Left Front chairman Biman Bose and Md Salim that he would end his speech but they persuaded him to continue. An apparently annoyed Chowdhury was even heard telling Siddiqui, “You may speak.”

The ISF started talks with the CPI (M) last month with a demand for 72 seats, including quite a few in Murshidabad and Malda districts that have the highest Muslim populations in Bengal. Since the Congress has a strong base in Malda and Murshidabad, Chowdhury squarely refused to give up any seat in these districts. Chowdhury has won the Berhampore Lok Sabha seat in Murshidabad seven times since 1999.

Formation of the ISF was formally announced on January 21 this year. Although Siddiqui never participated in politics earlier, he approached the CPI (M) and Congress to become his allies against the TMC and the BJP.

Significantly, neither Chowdhury, nor any leader of the Left Front held any seat-sharing discussions directly with Siddiqui. They held bilateral meetings with CPI (M) leaders. The only Congress leader who directly talked to Siddiqui is Mannan who proposed to Sonia Gandhi more than a month ago that having ISF as an ally would help the Congress.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress alliances
Close
The Congress agreed to spare three south Bengal seats for the ISF which now wants to negotiate for some more seats in the north Bengal region. (PTI PHOTO)
The Congress agreed to spare three south Bengal seats for the ISF which now wants to negotiate for some more seats in the north Bengal region. (PTI PHOTO)
west bengal assembly election

Congress spares 3 seats for cleric Siddiqui’s ISF, Adhir Chowdhury skips meet

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:27 PM IST
  • Serious differences have appeared in the Congress over having an electoral alliance with the ISF. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its adversary, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have also accused the Congress and the Left parties of playing communal politics by having the cleric as an ally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiwari had resigned along with Suvendu Adhikari and several other leaders of the ruling party of the eastern state. (ANI)
Tiwari had resigned along with Suvendu Adhikari and several other leaders of the ruling party of the eastern state. (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

After saying will never leave Didi, TMC’s Jitendra Tiwari finally joins BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Tiwari had resigned from the party in December last year after accusing the top leadership of depriving Asansol city and not allowing central funds to flow in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MP Anand Sharma at Parliament House complex.(PTI File Photo)
Congress MP Anand Sharma at Parliament House complex.(PTI File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

'Unfortunate': Anand Sharma on Adhir Chowdhury's retort over ISF alliance tweet

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:38 PM IST
In a tweet on Monday, Sharma, the Congress' deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, accused the party’s Bengal president and its leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of diluting its core ideology and the secularism upheld by Gandhi and Nehru.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress flags waves at rallies
Congress flags waves at rallies
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal: Congress forms screening committee for polls

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:27 PM IST
﻿The other members of the committee are Mahesh Joshi and Naseem Khan. The panel also has some ex-officio members, including the state Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president and the AICC in-charge for West Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malda: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a public rally 'Parivartan Yatra', at Gazole in Malda District, Tuesday, March 02, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_02_2021_000117A) (PTI)
Malda: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a public rally 'Parivartan Yatra', at Gazole in Malda District, Tuesday, March 02, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_02_2021_000117A) (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

BJP will ban ‘illegal slaughterhouses’ if voted to power in Bengal: Adityanath

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Addressing BJP supporters in Malda, which has the second-highest Muslim population (51.27 %) in the state, Yogi Adityanath accused west bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of indulging in the politics of “appeasement” while ignoring the nation’s security and depriving the masses of the Centre’s welfare schemes
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/PTI)
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/PTI)
west bengal assembly election

‘There was a govt in UP’: Yogi Adityanath cautions Mamata Banerjee of her turn

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Addressing a rally in Malda, Yogi Adityanath described West Bengal as a ‘land of cultural nationalism and revolution.’ He also hit out at CM Mamata Banerjee for ‘prohibiting Durga Puja.’
READ FULL STORY
Close
A gathering at the Brigade Parade Grounds rally, organised by the Left Front, Indian National Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF), ahead of the West Bengal assembly election in Kolkata on Sunday. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
A gathering at the Brigade Parade Grounds rally, organised by the Left Front, Indian National Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF), ahead of the West Bengal assembly election in Kolkata on Sunday. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Not just Cong, Left leaders also divided over tie-up with cleric Abbas Siddiqui

By Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Forward Bloc, the party formed by Subhas Chandra Bose, has sought proof of ISF’s secular credentials while some CPI(M) leaders are talking of ex-minister Subhas Chakraborty being pulled up for offering prayers at a temple in 2006
READ FULL STORY
Close
A gathering at the Brigade rally, organised by the Left Front, Indian National Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF), ahead of the West Bengal assembly election in Kolkata on February 28, 2021. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
A gathering at the Brigade rally, organised by the Left Front, Indian National Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF), ahead of the West Bengal assembly election in Kolkata on February 28, 2021. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal: How the Left diluted its own politics to try and outmanoeuvre TMC

By Roshan Kishore, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:30 PM IST
The CPI(M)-led Left lost its base among peasantry; its alliance with the Congress was counterproductive; it lost Hindu votes to BJP and Muslim votes to TMC; and now, by allying with a Muslim cleric, it has lost its principled stand on religion and politics
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee joined the BJP on Monday(ANI Twitter)
Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee joined the BJP on Monday(ANI Twitter)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal Assembly polls: Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee joins BJP 

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:31 AM IST
While chief minister Mamata Banerjee is seeking her third consecutive term, BJP has set a target of winning 200 seats in the 294-member state Assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Congress’ alliance with parties like ISF and other such forces militates against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism, which forms the soul of the party. These issues need to be approved by the CWC,” Sharma tweeted.(HT_PRINT)
“Congress’ alliance with parties like ISF and other such forces militates against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism, which forms the soul of the party. These issues need to be approved by the CWC,” Sharma tweeted.(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

Cong divided over Bengal election tie-up with cleric

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:19 AM IST
The Congress’ deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma, accused the party’s Bengal president and its leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of diluting its core ideology and the secularism upheld by Gandhi and Nehru.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Monday, Yadav said, “Our alliance with Congress is in Bihar. These alliances depend on political situations which vary from region to region.”(PTI)
On Monday, Yadav said, “Our alliance with Congress is in Bihar. These alliances depend on political situations which vary from region to region.”(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav meets Bengal CM Mamata, extends support to TMC

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:09 AM IST
The RJD, an ally of the Congress in Bihar, is set to contest a few seats in West Bengal in alliance with the ruling TMC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma heads the panel on home affairs.(File photo)
Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma heads the panel on home affairs.(File photo)
west bengal assembly election

‘Against core ideology’: Anand Sharma on Cong pact with Abbas Siddiqui’s party

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:14 PM IST
Sharma also labelled as ‘painful and shameful,’ presence of party leaders at a joint Congress-Left-ISF rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.(PTI)
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal polls: RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav extends 'full support' to Mamata

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Yadav said that the primary goal was to prevent the entry of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) into the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference, in Kolkata on Friday.(ANI Photo)
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference, in Kolkata on Friday.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Several MLAs could be dropped, Mamata to take final call on candidate list

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:56 PM IST
The Trinamool Congress held a meeting of its election committee on Monday where the leaders authorised Mamata Banerjee to take the final call regarding selecting candidates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee sought to know if it was an attempt by the BJP to divert attention from “the historic launch” of the ruling party’s report card.(Hindustan Times)
TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee sought to know if it was an attempt by the BJP to divert attention from “the historic launch” of the ruling party’s report card.(Hindustan Times)
west bengal assembly election

BJP got two friends in CPI(M) and Congress, says TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:02 PM IST
A decade after losing power in Bengal, the Left Front, in alliance with the Congress and the newly formed Indian Secular Front (ISF) projected itself as a "third alternative force".
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP