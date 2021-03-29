IND USA
West Bengal Assembly Election
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during a public meeting, in Kharagpur on Saturday. (ANI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during a public meeting, in Kharagpur on Saturday. (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

CPI-M, BJP bought police uniforms, dress party workers as cops: Mamata Banerjee

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 04:46 PM IST

Ahead of the second phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee accused the CPI-M and BJP of purchasing police uniforms and dressing their party workers as cops to scare and force people to vote for them.

"I have news that CPM has bought police uniforms and have disguised BJP workers as policemen to scare the villagers and threaten them to vote BJP in the upcoming elections," Mamta Banerjee said while addressing a public rally in Nandigram.

She further said the BJP has come to create a rift between Hindu and Muslims.

'When there is a protest in Nandigram, Hindus blow 'sankh' and Muslims recite 'Azaan'. Both community people have always worked together and there was no divide and rule system back then," she further added.

Nandigram will witness the most high-profile contest of West Bengal elections with Chief Minister Banerjee taking on her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined BJP in December last year. Adhikari had earlier said BJP will defeat Banerjee by over 50,000 votes from Nandigram.

The polling in Nandigram is scheduled for April 1, in the second phase of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, polling for the first of the eight-phase assembly polls in West Bengal took place on March 27 with voters deciding the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies.

Stray incidents of violence were reported from some areas that are voting in the state.

