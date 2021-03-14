Days after 'alleged attack', Mamata to conduct roadshow on wheelchair today
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will conduct a roadshow, days after sustaining injuries during election campaigning, on a wheelchair from Gandhi Murti to Hazra here on Sunday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) party sources said.
She will address a public rally at Hazra this afternoon.
It will be her first public appearance after she was allegedly attacked by some people in Nandigram earlier this week.
On March 10, the chief minister, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning. Later, she was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram.
Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.
The chief minister was discharged from the hospital on March 12.
"Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has responded well to the treatment. The six-member board has re-examined her health condition. We have opened the plaster cast. Fresh plaster has been applied. She has been discharged with appropriate instructions, after her repeated requests. She has been advised to revisit after seven days," the medical board of the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata told reporters.
On Friday, a delegation of six MPs of Trinamool Congress (TMC) met the Election Commission officials in the national capital to raise their concern over the Nandigram incident. "The events/actions leading up to the attempt on her life, leave no doubt that the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy," read a letter by the TMC to the Election Commission.
A BJP delegation also met the Election Commission of India and demanded an impartial probe into an alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee.
Commenting on the incident, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused Mamata Banerjee of resorting to 'nautanki' (theatrics)
"This is 'siyasi pakhand' (hypocrisy) to gain sympathy. Before polls, she (Mamata Banerjee) planned this 'nautanki' after sensing difficulties in Nandigram," Chowdhury had said.
West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.
Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Days after 'alleged attack', Mamata to conduct roadshow on wheelchair today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC may take a call on Bengal reports today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal govt sends 2nd report to EC on Nandigram incident that left CM injured
- Despite the state’s ruling party alleging that it was a deliberate attack on the CM by 4-5 men and a deep-rooted conspiracy to kill her, none were arrested even after four days of the incident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait urges voters in Nandigram not to vote for BJP
- Way back in 2007-2008, Nandigram had become the epicentre of a farmers' movement that propelled Mamata Banerjee to power in the state in 2011 uprooting the 34 years of Left Front regime.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Save Bengal, don't vote for BJP': Rakesh Tikait appeals to Bengal voters
- The Samyukt Kisan Morcha held a mahapanchayat earlier in the day in Kolkata against the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yashwant Sinha joins TMC, says attack on Mamata was ‘tipping point’
- This is the first time that a national level BJP leader has joined the TMC. Sinha’s joining came as a breather for the TMC just ahead of the elections. This also comes at a time when more than 30 sitting and former legislators have abandoned the ruling TMC in West Bengal to join the BJP.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP has to win Bengal to expand ideological footprint: Dilip Ghosh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah to start two-day campaign in poll-bound Assam, West Bengal from Sunday
- BJP said Shah will address two public meetings at Margarita and Nazira in Assam on Sunday. He will then leave for Bengal where he will hold a road show in Kharagpur in the evening.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Mamata wanted to be taken hostage': Yashwant Sinha's claim on IC 814 hijack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal ready for Mamata’s ‘visarjan', says BJP’s Dilip Ghosh as polls draw close
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC finds WB govt report on Mamata 'attack' sketchy, asks chief secy to elaborate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yashwant Sinha asks ‘who stands with BJP now’ as he joins TMC in Kolkata
- The former Union finance and external affairs minister Yashwant Sinha had left the BJP in 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad missing from Congress' star campaigners list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC to release manifesto on March 14, says report
- On Wednesday evening, the chief minister was admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after the alleged attack in Nandigram. Banerjee said that she was pushed deliberately by four to five people after she sustained severe injuries to her left foot and ankle, shoulder, neck and forearm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP, TMC lock horns over CM Mamata’s injury at Nandigram, parties approach EC
- Sticking to Banerjee’s version of the story, a five-member team of TMC Parliamentarians met the ECI in Delhi on Friday morning and alleged in its letter that “the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy…”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox