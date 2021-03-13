IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / EC finds WB govt report on Mamata 'attack' sketchy, asks chief secy to elaborate
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

EC finds WB govt report on Mamata 'attack' sketchy, asks chief secy to elaborate

After the incident, the ECI sought a report from the state government and appointed two poll observers for the state.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:21 PM IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has found the report submitted by the West Bengal government on the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram on March 10 as "sketchy" and asked Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to elaborate it, a poll official said on Saturday.

The chief secretary has been asked to furnish details like how the incident took place and who could be behind it by Saturday, he said.

"The report submitted by the West Bengal government appeared to be quite sketchy and without any details of the incident like how it happened or who could be behind it. We have asked the state administration to furnish more details," the official told PTI.

The state government's report submitted to the ECI on Friday evening referred to the presence of a huge crowd at the spot but has no mention of the "4-5 people", who Banerjee alleged had attacked her, he said.

It said there was no clear video footage of the alleged attack that took place in Birulia Bazar of Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district on Wednesday evening.

After the incident, the ECI sought a report from the state government and appointed two poll observers for the state.

The chief minister has left her Bhowanipore constituency in Kolkata to fight former aide and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram, where an anti-land acquisition movement catapulted her party to power in 2011.

Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held from March 27 to April 29. Results will be declared on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 mamata banerjee
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

EC finds WB govt report on Mamata 'attack' sketchy, asks chief secy to elaborate

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:21 PM IST
After the incident, the ECI sought a report from the state government and appointed two poll observers for the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yashwant Sinha joined the Trinamool Congress on Saturday. (ANI Photo )
Yashwant Sinha joined the Trinamool Congress on Saturday. (ANI Photo )
west bengal assembly election

Yashwant Sinha joins TMC, says ‘attack on Mamata Banerjee was tipping point’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:59 PM IST
  • The former Union finance and external affairs minister Yashwant Sinha had left the BJP in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal.(PTI)
Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad missing from Congress' star campaigners list

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:10 PM IST
The G-23 leaders, who had written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in August last year demanding organisational overhaul, had expressed their desire to canvass for the party in the upcoming elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

TMC to release manifesto on March 14, says report

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:59 AM IST
  • On Wednesday evening, the chief minister was admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after the alleged attack in Nandigram. Banerjee said that she was pushed deliberately by four to five people after she sustained severe injuries to her left foot and ankle, shoulder, neck and forearm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is wheeled out after being discharged from the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI PHOTO).
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is wheeled out after being discharged from the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI PHOTO).
west bengal assembly election

BJP, TMC lock horns over CM Mamata’s injury at Nandigram, parties approach EC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:11 PM IST
  • Sticking to Banerjee’s version of the story, a five-member team of TMC Parliamentarians met the ECI in Delhi on Friday morning and alleged in its letter that “the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy…”
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the memorandum, the TMC has made allegations against Suvendu Adhikari, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Nandigram in the upcoming state Assembly polls.(AP)
In the memorandum, the TMC has made allegations against Suvendu Adhikari, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Nandigram in the upcoming state Assembly polls.(AP)
west bengal assembly election

BJP leaders meet EC, demand probe over 'attack on Mamata Banerjee

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:30 PM IST
The BJP delegation met poll panel officials hours after a six-member group of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders met the EC demanding a high-level probe into the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister in Nandigram that led to her injury.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally ahead of assembly elections in Nandigram on Tuesday. (ANI PHOTO).
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally ahead of assembly elections in Nandigram on Tuesday. (ANI PHOTO).
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee discharged from hospital after her 'repeated requests': Doctors

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:15 PM IST
  • After the preliminary medical tests conducted on the TMC supremo, the doctors at the hospital had decided to closely monitor Banerjee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (File Photo/PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (File Photo/PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Gandhis, Manmohan Singh among Congress’ 30 ‘star campaigners’ for Bengal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:00 PM IST
The list features names of three current chief ministers, leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, former Union ministers, national spokespersons among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jharkhand chief minister and JMM working president Hemant Soren. (FIle photo)
Jharkhand chief minister and JMM working president Hemant Soren. (FIle photo)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal elections: JMM not to contest, to suppport TMC

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Speaking to a private news channel, Jharkhand chief minister and JMM working president Hemant Soren said his party decided to withdraw from the election after being approached by West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee seeking support
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari . (ANI)
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari . (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal polls: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari files nomination from Nandigram

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Adhikari was flanked by two Central ministers Smriti Irani and Devendra Pradhan while he filed his nomination at the SDO office in Haldia. Banerjee has already filed her nomination on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suvendu Adhikari, once a close aide of Banerjee's, joined the BJP in December last year. (ANI Photo)
Suvendu Adhikari, once a close aide of Banerjee's, joined the BJP in December last year. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

‘No question of any competition’: Suvendu Adhikari on BJP’s prospects in Bengal

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:04 PM IST
Adhikari on Friday offered prayers at a temple in Nandigram and interacted with the local residents before filing his nomination for the assembly election in West Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Banerjee has sustained injuries in her hand, leg and ligament.(ANI file photo)
Banerjee has sustained injuries in her hand, leg and ligament.(ANI file photo)
west bengal assembly election

Trinamool leaders to meet EC for a second time over attack on Mamata

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Expressing displeasure over the previous meeting with the poll watchdog, the TMC alleged on Thursday that the EC did nothing about the whole matter ‘despite there being reports of a possible attack on Banerjee’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medical students of SSKM Hospital and TMC legal cell hold a rally to pray for CM Mamata Banerjee's speedy recovery, in Kolkata on March 11. (ANI)
Medical students of SSKM Hospital and TMC legal cell hold a rally to pray for CM Mamata Banerjee's speedy recovery, in Kolkata on March 11. (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

EC observers to visit Nandigram spot today where Mamata was allegedly attacked

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:11 AM IST
The two observers visiting the spot at Birulia Bazar in Nandigram are Ajay V Nayak, the special observer to West Bengal, and Vivek Dubey, a police observer, said an EC official
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata’s SSKM hospital on March 11. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata’s SSKM hospital on March 11. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee suffers bone injuries: How the situation snowballed

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:56 AM IST
Banerjee went to Nandigram on Wednesday to file her nomination. In the evening, she alleged that some people deliberately attacked and injured her
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari during a public rally, in Nandigram on March 10. (ANI)
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari during a public rally, in Nandigram on March 10. (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal elections: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari to file nomination from Nandigram today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:17 AM IST
The BJP leader is pitted against chief minister Mamata Banerjee who is now admitted in a Kolkata hospital with ankle injuries after being allegedly attacked. Banerjee filed her nomination on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP