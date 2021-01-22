IND USA
Rajib Banerjee went to the Raj Bhawan in the afternoon and submitted a copy of the letter to governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.(ANI/Twitter)
west bengal assembly election

Gave my resignation as I was troubled, mentally hurt: Rajib Banerjee

  • Rajib Banerjee resigned from the post amid speculations that he too may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the state assembly elections.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:03 PM IST

West Bengal forest minister Rajib Banerjee on Friday said he hAd to resign from his post as he was troubled and mentally hurt for a while. "I was troubled and mentally hurt for a while and I had to take this step. It pains me and breaks my heart but I had to do it. I am grateful to Mamata Banerjee for guiding me for all the years. I reiterate my commitment towards working for the people of Bengal," Banerjee said, according to news agency ANI.

Banerjee resigned from the post amid speculations that he too may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the state assembly elections.

On Friday, Banerjee sent his resignation letter to chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the morning. “I regret to inform you that I hereby tender my resignation from my office as a cabinet minister being in charge of the forest department …..It has been a great honour and privilege to serve the people of West Bengal. I heartily convey my gratitude for getting this opportunity,” the letter said.

Banerjee went to the Raj Bhawan in the afternoon and submitted a copy of the letter to governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Banerjee, the legislator from Domjur, is the second minister from Howrah district and the third minister in the state to resign ahead of the state polls. Suvendu Adhikari, the heavyweight leader from East Midnapore district, resigned from the government and the TMC and joined the BJP on December 19. Former Indian cricketer and sports and youth affairs minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigned from the party on January 5.

Banerjee had earlier alleged that some leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were not letting him 'work for the people'.

He had taken to Facebook to criticise senior Trinamool leader earlier in January, saying they did not pay heed to his concerns. "I feel very bad when the youth is not getting jobs and education in West Bengal and can't support their families. I was stopped to do work for the people. When I was called by the senior Party leaders earlier, I informed them about my displeasure but they have not yet heard. I have not been doing it just during the times of election, even in past I have spoken against the injustice," he had claimed during the live session on January 16.

The conflict between Banerjee and senior leaders in Howrah over alleged nepotism and corruption first surfaced in public in July last year. “The rectification drive initiated by Mamata Banerjee will not succeed if action is taken against small fish and the big ones are allowed to go scot-free,” the minister had said then.


Arindam Bhattacharya said the youth of Bengal have big dreams and they want employment.(Twitter/ANI)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal Govt under debt of crores of rupees, says former TMC MLA

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:18 PM IST
While saying that development of Bengal is the only reason behind his joining BJP, Arindam Bhattacharya accused TMC of misleading the people.
BSF, however, has refuted the charges saying that the allegations were baseless and far from truth. (PTI file)
west bengal assembly election

Ahead of elections, TMC says BSF being misused

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:14 AM IST
The BJP, meanwhile has alleged that at least 400,000- 500,000 Rohingyas, who illegally entered the country through the Indo-Bangla border, have been included in the voters’ list and urged the poll panel to order a special audit of the electoral roll.
Tengua market area decorated with TMC flag at Nandigram in East Medinipur district(PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP asks ECI to deploy CAPF a fortnight before polling day in Bengal

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:14 AM IST
It also said that live webcasting should be made available inside critical polling stations and its feed should be made available to political parties.
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh says electoral rolls contains names of Rohingyas.(Prateek Choudhury/Hindustan Times File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP’s Dilip Ghosh alleges names of Rohingyas included in electoral rolls

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:39 PM IST
  • Ghosh said that he told the officials to ensure that polling is conducted in a peaceful manner.
TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee alleged that people are being forced to vote for a particular political party. (@itspcofficial/Twitter)
west bengal assembly election

TMC alleges BSF threatening voters in border areas, lodges complaint with CEC

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:43 PM IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) is yet to issue a reaction to the TMC's allegation.
Some BJP activists had allegedly raised the slogan at a party programme in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Wednesday, following which district police registered a suo motu case and arrested them late at night, an officer sai(ANI/Twitter)
west bengal assembly election

BJP provoking hatred in Bengal by communal speeches: TMC

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Three BJP activists including its Hooghly district youth wing chief Suresh Sahu have been arrested for allegedly raising a controversial slogan at a roadshow of party leader Suvendu Adhikari, police said.
"I take the responsibility of ensuring the victory of whoever contests from Nandigram on BJP ticket," Adhikari said.
west bengal assembly election

'Whoever contests from Nandigram...': Suvendu Adhikari's new challenge

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said he has 2.13 lakh people in Nandigram to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora at a press conference in New Delhi.(PTI File Photo )
west bengal assembly election

Election Commission to visit West Bengal to review poll preparedness

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:56 AM IST
The Election Commission officials are also scheduled to meet representatives of political parties before meeting officials of the central and state regulatory agencies.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya speaking to media.(PTI File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee's TMC govt plays 'politics of violence': Kailash Vijayvargiya

ANI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Kailash Vijayvargiya's comment comes in the backdrop of an alleged attack by TMC goons where stones were hurled at BJP workers in East Midnapore
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda(Raj K Raj/HT photo)
west bengal assembly election

JP Nadda to meet with party leaders, discuss preparations for West Bengal polls

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to attend the meeting tomorrow evening, said sources. The party is seeking to win more than 200 seats in the upcoming polls.
“It appears to be a stunt keeping in mind the assembly polls, and not as a mark of respect to Netaji (as Bose is popularly known” TMC Lok Sabha member and party spokesperson Saugata Roy said.(HT Archive)
west bengal assembly election

Politics over Netaji: Parakram vs Desh Nayak

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:47 AM IST
While the TMC wants that the day be celebrated as Desh Nayak Diwas (day of the national hero), the Forward Bloc, which Bose formed in 1939, and a section of his family demand that January 23 be observed as Desh Prem Diwas (day of patriotism).
The banner of the Home Minister has been broken as the Trinamool Congress supporters shouted slogans and held posters against Bharatiya Janata Party, in Kolkata on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

TMC holds 'peace' rally in south Kolkata where BJP roadshow witnessed clashes

PTI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:11 PM IST
Accusing the BJP of instigating the TMC workers from its roadshow on Monday, Biswas alleged that the BJP supporters assaulted ordinary people at the Charu Market area where the clashes took place.
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari gestures during a roadshow from Tollygunge to Rashbehari in Kolkata, West Bengal( Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
west bengal assembly election

Get a letterhead ready with ‘former CM’ written on it: Adhikari tells Mamata

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:08 PM IST
  • Banerjee had said on Monday she will contest the assembly elections from both Nandigram and Bhawanipore constituencies.
BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and Subhendu Adhikar waves to supporters during a public rally, in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

'Will wipe TMC out in 2021': BJP's Dilip Ghosh on West Bengal Assembly polls

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly are due in April-May.
Trinamool Congress MP and former footballer Prasun Banerjee summoned by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with Narada sting case at Nizam Palace in Kolkata.(Samir Jana/HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Disgruntled TMC MP meets Abhishek Banerjee, says he is not leaving party

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:44 AM IST
TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, who was present at the meeting, said "Prasun-da is a veteran in the party and a pride of the country."
