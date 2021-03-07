IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Mamata Banerjee to hold 'padyatra' against LPG price hike today
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee while announcing the list of TMC candidates for the upcoming assembly election, at her residence in Kolkata on Friday.(ANI Photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee while announcing the list of TMC candidates for the upcoming assembly election, at her residence in Kolkata on Friday.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee to hold 'padyatra' against LPG price hike today

The fuel price hike has been a major issue in the run-up to Assembly elections in West Bengal and other states in April-May.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:43 AM IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a 'padyatra' against the hike in LPG price in Siliguri on Sunday. She reached Siliguri on Saturday, and announced that the rally will begin at 1 pm.

"Many of those taking part in the rally will carry empty LPG cylinders to mark the protest," said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief.

State minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that the rally is being organised just ahead of Women's Day and scores of women are expected to take part in it.

Last week, the price of the cooking gas LPG was hiked by 25 per cylinder across all categories, including subsidised fuel and those availed by Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries - the fourth increase in rates in a month's time.

LPG prices have gone up by 125 per 14.2-kg cylinder since the beginning of February, price data from state-owned oil marketing companies showed.

LPG is available only at one rate, market price, across the country but the government gives a small subsidy to select customers.

However, this subsidy has been eliminated in metros and major cities through successive price increases over the last couple of years. So, in places like Delhi, there is no subsidy paid to customers since May 2020 and all LPG users pay the market price, which currently is 819.

Banerjee is take out the 'padyatra' on the same day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Kolkata. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned extensively for the PM's rally and there is speculation that actor Mithun Chakraborty will also attend it.

BJP leader and party's poll observe for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, has said that he will be present. Vijayvargiya met the actor at his Kolkata residence on Saturday.

The fuel price hike has been a major issue in the run-up to Assembly elections in West Bengal - where polls will be held in eight phases - and other states in April-May. The opposition parties have been targeting the Centre for the hike, demanding a rollback. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman described the issue as 'dharma sankat' and said it can be resolved only through talks betwene the Centre and states.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mamata banerjee trinamool congress news lpg price hike fuel price hike
Close
PM Modi's Brigade rally is significant as it will mark the culmination of the BJP's "Parivartan Yatra"
PM Modi's Brigade rally is significant as it will mark the culmination of the BJP's "Parivartan Yatra"
west bengal assembly election

PM to hold rally in Kolkata, Mithun Chakraborty will attend, says Vijayvargiya

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:35 AM IST
The BJP is expected to release the candidate list for the first two phases of the state assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in the state from March 27 to April 6, after the rally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee while announcing the list of TMC candidates for the upcoming assembly election, at her residence in Kolkata on Friday.(ANI Photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee while announcing the list of TMC candidates for the upcoming assembly election, at her residence in Kolkata on Friday.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee to hold 'padyatra' against LPG price hike today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:43 AM IST
The fuel price hike has been a major issue in the run-up to Assembly elections in West Bengal and other states in April-May.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Saturday, the BJP named Adhikari as its candidate from Nandigram, in East Midnapore, where elections are scheduled on April 1.( Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
On Saturday, the BJP named Adhikari as its candidate from Nandigram, in East Midnapore, where elections are scheduled on April 1.( Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
west bengal assembly election

Suvendu Adhikari to fight Didi in Nandigram

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:25 AM IST
  • Out of the 57 seats, one seat, Bagmundi in Purulia district, was left for the All Jharkhand Students Union, a BJP ally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday released a star-studded candidate list for 291 assembly seats giving tickets to many actors and sportspersons among others. Some had joined the party less than a month ago.(AP PHOTO).
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday released a star-studded candidate list for 291 assembly seats giving tickets to many actors and sportspersons among others. Some had joined the party less than a month ago.(AP PHOTO).
west bengal assembly election

After denying tickets to legislators, TMC now faces ‘outsider’ barb on home turf

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:59 AM IST
  • TMC leaders including party chief Mamata Banerjee had been desperately trying to brand the BJP as an outsider. Banerjee had said on several occasions, including yesterday when she was announcing the candidates’ names, that Bengal would be ruled only by someone from the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Moyna, Dinda will fight the Trinamool Congress’ Sangram Kumar Dolai, who has been a sitting legislator since 2016.(Twitter/@dindaashoke)
In Moyna, Dinda will fight the Trinamool Congress’ Sangram Kumar Dolai, who has been a sitting legislator since 2016.(Twitter/@dindaashoke)
west bengal assembly election

BJP fields ex-cricketer Ashoke Dinda from Moyna constituency

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:46 PM IST
Dinda was inducted into the BJP on February 24 in the presence of Union minister Babul Supriyo and BJP Bengal unit’s vice president Arjun Singh at a public meeting in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP leader, who has said he would quit politics if he doesn’t defeat his former boss, added that Banerjee would lose by 50,000 votes. He has made the claim before as well.(ANI Photo)
The BJP leader, who has said he would quit politics if he doesn’t defeat his former boss, added that Banerjee would lose by 50,000 votes. He has made the claim before as well.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Will defeat Mamata in Nandigram, send her back to Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:24 PM IST
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s comments came soon after he was nominated by the BJP to fight this year’s high-stakes assembly elections in the state from Nandigram, his home turf.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man waves a Congress flag at a rally in Gujarat.(AP File Photo)
A man waves a Congress flag at a rally in Gujarat.(AP File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Congress releases first list of 13 candidates for Bengal assembly elections

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:18 PM IST
  • Candidates contesting from heavyweight constituencies Kakdwip, Purulia and Bankura among others have been announced.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Subhendu Adhikari will contest West Bengal elections from Nandigram seat. (HT File Photo)
Subhendu Adhikari will contest West Bengal elections from Nandigram seat. (HT File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP names 57 candidates for 2 phases of Bengal polls. Full list here 

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:26 PM IST
West Bengal goes to polls in eight phases—March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The results for the 294 assembly seats will be declared on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trivedi was inducted into the BJP earlier in the day in the presence of party chief JP Nadda.(HT Photo)
Trivedi was inducted into the BJP earlier in the day in the presence of party chief JP Nadda.(HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

‘He backstabbed us’: Trinamool Congress slams Dinesh Trivedi’s move to BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:08 PM IST
Hitting out at Trivedi's decision to join the BJP, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told news agency PTI that the leader didn’t say anything against his former party in the last several years and decided to do so just before Bengal was about to go into polling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya at Kalighat Hawkers' Market in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI Photo )
West Bengal BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya at Kalighat Hawkers' Market in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI Photo )
west bengal assembly election

Kailash Vijayvargiya holds door-to-door campaign to invite people to Modi rally

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The BJP’s campaign for the upcoming assembly elections is in full swing in West Bengal, where the party has set a target of more than 200 seats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari will contest Bengal polls from Nandigram seat. ( Samir Jana / HT File Photo )
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari will contest Bengal polls from Nandigram seat. ( Samir Jana / HT File Photo )
west bengal assembly election

It’s Suvendu Adhikari vs Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • The party’s general secretary also announced the names of 56 candidates for the assembly elections out of which 6 candidates were given to women.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Guha said she will speak to BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy and decide her future course of action.(legislativebodiesinindia.nic.in)
Guha said she will speak to BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy and decide her future course of action.(legislativebodiesinindia.nic.in)
west bengal assembly election

Denied ticket for polls, TMC MLA Sonali Guha says she will join BJP

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Roy said apart from Guha many other Trinamool MLAs and leaders have contacted him since Friday evening after Banerjee announced the party's candidates for 291 assembly seats in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dinesh Bajaj also said that if BJP allows him to contest elections he will do everything possible to win. (ANI/Twitter)
Dinesh Bajaj also said that if BJP allows him to contest elections he will do everything possible to win. (ANI/Twitter)
west bengal assembly election

Hurt by sentiments towards Hindi-speakers: Dinesh Bajaj quits TMC, may join BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:44 PM IST
  • He also said that the TMC should not forget what its senior leaders had done for the party for the sake of newcomers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A TMC supporter paints a wall to campaign for the party ahead of Assembly polls, in Nadia.(PTI)
A TMC supporter paints a wall to campaign for the party ahead of Assembly polls, in Nadia.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

TMC, Left candidates kick-start campaigning for Bengal Assembly election

Posted by Shivani | PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:11 PM IST
While the TMC announced the list of candidates for 291 seats on Friday, the Left named nominees for 39 seats that are going to polls in the first phase.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dinesh Trivedi quit his Rajya Sabha seat last month, saying he was feeling suffocated in the Trinamool Congress(HT Photo/Arvind Yadav)
Dinesh Trivedi quit his Rajya Sabha seat last month, saying he was feeling suffocated in the Trinamool Congress(HT Photo/Arvind Yadav)
west bengal assembly election

Golden moment that I was waiting for, says Dinesh Trivedi as he joins BJP

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:05 PM IST
  • Former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi left the party last month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP