Panic in TMC is proof that 'parivartan' is bound to happen in West Bengal: BJP
BJP West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Tapas Roy's speech at Bankura asking Congress and Left parties to join Trinamool Congress is proof that his party has realised that they cannot win alone and 'parivartan' is bound to happen.
The statement came two days after the Roy had indicated that the Left-Congress alliance should join Trinamool Congress to contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from coming to power in the state.
Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "TMC's Tapas Roy is welcoming CPM and Congress party repeatedly by asking them to join hands in defeating BJP. However, this is not a statement by Tapas Roy but of TMC party. Nobody from TMC can dare to say anything without the permission of (TMC) high command."
"TMC has realised that it is impossible for them to win against BJP by fighting all alone, 'Parivartan' is bound to happen. I think what he has said is true. Fight against BJP altogether, we are ready too to bring the much-needed parivartan. People of Bengal understood that they no more need Mamata but BJP," Ghosh added.
Roy, while addressing a public rally at Bankura on Friday, said, "They (BJP) are saying that they will rule Bengal. I want to tell Congressmen and Left party leaders that Arup Khan (Onda TMC MLA) will join your procession. Congress and the Left can't do it alone. You also know that this is not possible with your declining energy. That's why you two have come together."
In 2016's Assembly polls, Left and Congress came together and bagged 76 seats whereas TMC then bagged 211 seats.
Congress and Left parties soon to conclude their seat-sharing procedure through a couple of final rounds of meetings by next week for upcoming Bengal assembly election confirm party sources.
Earlier, Congress and the Left Front alliance held two rounds of meetings and finalised a seat-sharing agreement for 193 of the total 294 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.
State of West Bengal is gearing up for upcoming Assembly Election for 294 seats this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Jai Shri Ram' has become the slogan of election in Bengal, says BJP's Shekhawat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah asks Bengal cyber cell to connect to 10 million people ahead of polls
- He asked the cell to form a WhatsApp group for the cyber team in every polling station area. There are around 80,000 polling stations in the state where the current population is projected to be 101.9 million, according to the census department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Citizenship law will be enforced once Covid-19 ends: Amit Shah in Bengal
- The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which the Parliament passed last year, offers citizenship to non-Muslims who entered India from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh before December 31, 2014.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Bengal polls end, Mamata too will raise Jai Shri Ram slogans: Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Mamata too will chant Jai Shri Ram when election ends': Amit Shah in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah to flag off BJP’s 4th parivartan rath yatra today in poll-bound Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah to flag off 4th round of BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra', address rally in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Won’t allow BJP here’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee vows at rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Bengal rally, JP Nadda says ‘development possible only when Mamata leaves’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won't allow BJP to turn Bengal into crematorium, says Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee insults Bengal’s culture: J P Nadda; BJP launches two rathyatras
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata says she is like Royal Bengal Tiger, cannot be intimidated by BJP
- "There is no reason to think I am weak, I am not a person to be afraid of anything. I am a strong person and will keep my head high as long as I live and till then I will live like a Royal Bengal Tiger," Mamata Banerjee said
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Farmers will be left with nothing’: Mamata Banerjee
- “They (BJP) will loot the farmers and take their land. The farmers will be left with nothing. Farmers will sow and reap their crops and they will take away everything from them” Mamata Banerjee said at a rally at Kalna in the West Bardhaman district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadda's mic falters in Bengal, he says 'stage can change but intentions won't'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal assembly elections: BJP Parivartan Yatra re-routed for CM rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox