President of BJP’s Bengal unit Dilip Ghosh said he was surprised that no protester at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh has died despite the capital’s bitter cold.(HT File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Panic in TMC is proof that 'parivartan' is bound to happen in West Bengal: BJP

The statement came two days after the Roy had indicated that the Left-Congress alliance should join Trinamool Congress to contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from coming to power in the state.
ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:16 PM IST

BJP West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Tapas Roy's speech at Bankura asking Congress and Left parties to join Trinamool Congress is proof that his party has realised that they cannot win alone and 'parivartan' is bound to happen.

The statement came two days after the Roy had indicated that the Left-Congress alliance should join Trinamool Congress to contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from coming to power in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "TMC's Tapas Roy is welcoming CPM and Congress party repeatedly by asking them to join hands in defeating BJP. However, this is not a statement by Tapas Roy but of TMC party. Nobody from TMC can dare to say anything without the permission of (TMC) high command."

"TMC has realised that it is impossible for them to win against BJP by fighting all alone, 'Parivartan' is bound to happen. I think what he has said is true. Fight against BJP altogether, we are ready too to bring the much-needed parivartan. People of Bengal understood that they no more need Mamata but BJP," Ghosh added.

Roy, while addressing a public rally at Bankura on Friday, said, "They (BJP) are saying that they will rule Bengal. I want to tell Congressmen and Left party leaders that Arup Khan (Onda TMC MLA) will join your procession. Congress and the Left can't do it alone. You also know that this is not possible with your declining energy. That's why you two have come together."

In 2016's Assembly polls, Left and Congress came together and bagged 76 seats whereas TMC then bagged 211 seats.

Congress and Left parties soon to conclude their seat-sharing procedure through a couple of final rounds of meetings by next week for upcoming Bengal assembly election confirm party sources.

Earlier, Congress and the Left Front alliance held two rounds of meetings and finalised a seat-sharing agreement for 193 of the total 294 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

State of West Bengal is gearing up for upcoming Assembly Election for 294 seats this year.

