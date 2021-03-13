TMC to release manifesto on March 14, says report

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) will release its manifesto on Sunday for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, news agency ANI reported on Saturday citing sources. However, there is no official announcement from the party so far. It was scheduled to be launched on Thursday but was postponed after party supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee was hospitalised after an alleged attack on her.

On Wednesday evening, the chief minister was admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after the alleged attack in Nandigram. Banerjee said that she was pushed deliberately by four to five people after she sustained severe injuries to her left foot and ankle, shoulder, neck and forearm. She was in Nandigram to file her nomination papers. She remained under observation for 48 hours, was discharged on Friday evening.





Banerjee who usually gets Z+ security has alleged she was inside her car and greeting the people when some unidentified men came and banged the door. The incident occurred in absence of any police or security personnel, she also alleged. Visuals showed Banerjee carried by her security personnel to the back seat of her vehicle. However, there are no visuals of the attack despite her tour to the East Midnapore town being followed by scores of media persons.

The attack is being investigated by the district police in Nandigram. The Election Commission has also sought a report from Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.

According to a report by PTI, the West Bengal government's report to the Election Commission on Friday on the incident has no mention of the "four-five persons", whom Banerjee had alleged of pushing her. The report, however, does refer to the presence of a huge crowd at the spot where the incident took place, PTI reported citing an official of the state chief electoral office.

West Bengal will hold the assembly elections in eight phases from March 27. The final round of voting will take place on April 29 and the votes will be counted on May 2. Amid intense campaigning, the state is set to witness a triangular battle with ruling-TMC, Congress-Left alliance, and the BJP in the fray.

