'TMC wiped out in half of the election', claims PM Modi in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday continued his attacks on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during his campaign for the ongoing Assembly polls and said that her rage continues to grow.

PM Modi was addressing an election rally in at Talit Sai Centre in West Bengal's Bardhaman.

"Didi's bitterness, her anger, her fury continues to grow. Do you know why? I will tell you. Because in half of the elections held in Bengal, you have completely wiped out the TMC," he claimed.

"That is, TMC is completely wiped out in half the election," PM Modi reiterated.

Drawing a cricket reference, PM Modi said that the voters in Bengal have ensured that the chief minister's innings in Bengal is over.

"In the four-phase election, the conscious people of Bengal hit so many fours and sixes that the seats of BJP have become centuries. Those who were thinking of playing with you have become very well with them," PM Modi said.

"The people of Bengal in Nandigram have clean bowled Didi. Didi's innings in Bengal is over and people of Bengal have asked Didi's entire team to leave the field," the prime minister further said in his address.

PM Modi is accompanied by Union home minister Amit Shah during the visit. Both the leaders have amped up their poll campaign in the election-bound state and will address several public programs today.



